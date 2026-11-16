Can Trump Bring China And Russia Together For A New Nuclear Arms Treaty?

Trump seeks a new nuclear deal involving China and Russia.
Beijing resists, citing its much smaller nuclear arsenal.
New START's expiry raises fresh questions about global arms control.
The world's biggest nuclear powers could soon face a difficult question: should they agree to limit the number of nuclear weapons they possess? US President Donald Trump wants China, Russia and the United States to negotiate a new nuclear arms control agreement. However, Beijing is reluctant to join the proposed deal.
The disagreement comes at a time when global nuclear tensions are rising, and decades-old arms control arrangements are falling apart. The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which put limits on American and Russian nuclear weapons, expired in February 2026. Trump wants a new agreement that also includes China. Beijing, however, says it is too early to expect it to take part in such negotiations.
The issue is expected to feature in discussions involving Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen this week. Any progress, however, will depend on whether the three countries can overcome their differences over nuclear capabilities, security and trust.
What Was The New START Treaty?
The then-US President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev signed the New START treaty in 2010.
The treaty placed limits on the strategic nuclear weapons that the two countries could deploy. Both Russia and the US were allowed a maximum of 1,550 deployed strategic nuclear warheads.
The agreement also capped their deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) and nuclear-capable heavy bombers at a combined 700. A separate limit of 800 covered deployed and non-deployed ICBM and SLBM launchers, along with deployed and non-deployed heavy bombers.
Another important provision allowed each country to conduct up to 18 inspections of the other’s strategic nuclear weapons facilities annually.
The agreement was extended by another five years in 2021, during Joe Biden’s presidency. However, New START ended in February this year after its five-year extension expired. This agreement was the product of earlier efforts by Moscow and Washington to control the arms race.
Historical Efforts Before The New START Treaty
The first major agreement was START I, signed in 1991 between the US and the Soviet Union in the final years of the Cold War. It sought to reduce and limit the two sides’ strategic nuclear arsenals and remained in force until 2009.
It followed START II, which was signed in 1993. It proposed further cuts in deployed strategic nuclear warheads and called for the complete elimination of intercontinental ballistic missiles carrying multiple warheads. But the treaty was never implemented and was withdrawn by Russia in 2002.
Another agreement came into effect in 2003. Known as the Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty (SORT), it aimed to reduce nuclear weapons but included fewer monitoring and verification measures than START I. It remained in force until 2011.
In recent years, efforts to monitor compliance with these agreements also became increasingly difficult. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 halted on-site inspections, while Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 further disrupted inspections between Moscow and Washington. This left both countries relying largely on their own intelligence to assess whether the other was following arms control commitments.
New START served as an important framework for managing nuclear competition between the world's two largest nuclear powers. As Russia and the US hold some 86 percent of the world's nuclear warheads, agreements between them are uniquely important for global nuclear security.
Why Does Trump Want to Include China?
Trump has repeatedly pushed for China to become part of the nuclear arms control agreement. The US argues that a treaty limited to Washington and Moscow no longer reflects the changing global nuclear balance, given China's expanding arsenal.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also backed Trump's position that month, saying the president believed any meaningful arms control agreement in the 21st century must involve Beijing. “To have true arms control in the 21st century, it’s impossible to do something that doesn’t include China because of their vast and rapidly growing stockpile,” Rubio said.
The Trump administration wants a broader arrangement that addresses the nuclear capabilities of all three countries. It believes this would help prevent a new arms race and provide greater stability.
Why Is China Reluctant?
A major reason behind China's reluctance is the gap between its nuclear arsenal and those of the US and Russia. Beijing does not want to accept the same restrictions as two countries that possess far larger stockpiles.
China has an estimated 620 nuclear warheads, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Russia and the US, meanwhile, have total inventories of 5,420 and 5,042 warheads, respectively, according to SIPRI data. New START had separately limited each country to 1,550 deployed strategic nuclear warheads.
China, by contrast, is expanding its arsenal at a much faster pace than any other country. SIPRI estimates that it has added around 100 warheads annually since 2023.
Beijing made its position clear in February, when New START expired. Chinese officials said the country would not join nuclear disarmament negotiations while its arsenal remained considerably smaller than those of Washington and Moscow.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in a statement that, “China’s nuclear forces are not on the same level as those of the United States and Russia, and China will not participate in disarmament negotiations at this stage.”
Is A Deal Possible?
China may consider joining a three-way nuclear arms control arrangement only after the US and Russia make substantial cuts to their own arsenals and move towards what Beijing considers genuine parity.
Zhao Minghao, a professor at Fudan University's Institute of International Studies, believes the process could begin with smaller steps rather than a formal treaty. In comments reported by Al Jazeera, he suggested regular US-China talks on strategic stability, backed by practical measures such as a pause on nuclear tests, sharing of information and advance notice of major military exercises.
“The likeliest near-term outcome is not a treaty but informal restraints while formal arms control waits for a geopolitical thaw that this decade is unlikely to deliver,” he added, according to Al Jazeera.
However, progress is unlikely while tensions between Washington and Beijing remain high. The war in Ukraine, disagreements over Taiwan and the growing US military presence in the Asia-Pacific continue to strain relations between the two countries, Zhao said.