Presidential parties lost House seats in 18 of 20 midterms.
Democrats averaged 29 losses; Republicans lost around 23.
The 2026 elections could reshape Trump’s final two years.
Winning the White House is one battle. Holding on to political power is another. For US presidents, the real test often arrives two years after taking office, when voters return to the ballot box for the midterm elections. And history has rarely been kind to the party occupying the White House.
Beginning from Harry Truman to Donald Trump many presidents have continuously seen their parties lose seats in Congress halfway through their terms since 1946.
Some of these presidents have suffered heavy defeats; others have managed to limit the damage. Only a few of them have managed to gain seats in the midterms, creating an opportunity to strengthen their credibility.
Among the 20 midterm elections that were held between 1946 and 2022, the president's party has lost seats in the House of Representatives in 18. Only Bill Clinton in 1998 and George W. Bush in 2002 managed to increase their party's House strength.
Why Midterm Elections Are Important?
In the Midterm Elections, voters elect all 435 members of the House of Representatives and roughly one-third of the 100-member Senate.
Control of the House and Senate determines which party gets to shape the agenda and pass laws. Any bill must be approved by both chambers before it goes to the president. This means that if the opposition controls either chamber, it can block the president’s legislative plans.
A majority in the House also gives a party the power to launch investigations and impeach the president. In the Senate, the majority can approve or reject the president’s nominees, including federal judges who hold their positions for life.
Democrats need to win four additional seats to take control of the House and four to gain a Senate majority this year. Even if the Senate is tied at 50-50, Republicans would retain control because Vice President JD Vance can cast the deciding vote.
A president whose party controls both chambers can generally pursue the administration’s legislative agenda more easily. Losing control of either chamber can make that task considerably harder, as the opposition gains greater power to block bills, scrutinise government decisions and challenge the president’s policies.
Midterms are therefore widely seen as a referendum on the sitting president, although local candidates and individual state issues also influence the results.
The House: The President’s Party Has Lost Seats In 18 Of 20 Midterms
Democratic presidents have seen bigger midterm losses than Republicans since 1946. On average, Democrats have lost around 29 House seats in these elections, while Republicans have lost about 23.
The biggest defeat came in 2010, when Democrats lost 64 House seats, two years after Barack Obama became the first African American elected US president. Republicans took control of the House that year.
Democrats also suffered major losses under Harry Truman in 1946, when they lost 56 seats, and under Bill Clinton in 1994, when they lost 54 seats. In both elections, they lost control of the House, according to Al Jazeera.
The heaviest setbacks for Republicans came in 1958 under Dwight D. Eisenhower, when they lost 48 seats, and in 1974 under Gerald Ford, when they lost 48. Donald Trump’s first midterm election in 2018 also proved costly, with Republicans losing 42 seats and control of the House.
Heavy losses have often led to a change in power in the House. Since 1946, the chamber has changed hands in seven midterm elections: 1946, 1954, 1994, 2006, 2010, 2018, and 2022.
The Senate: The President’s Party Has Lost Seats In 13 Of 20 Midterms
The president’s party has lost Senate seats in 13 of the 20 midterm elections held since 1946. However, it has lost control of the chamber in only six of them: 1946, 1954, 1986, 1994, 2006 and 2014.
Senate elections work differently from those for the House. Senators serve six-year terms, so only about one-third of the 100 seats are contested every two years. As a result, the states holding elections can play a major role in deciding which party gains seats, sometimes more than the overall national mood.
The biggest Senate setback came in 1958, when Dwight D. Eisenhower’s Republicans lost 13 seats. Harry Truman’s Democrats gave up 12 seats in 1946, while Barack Obama’s party lost nine in 2014. That year, Republicans took control of the Senate.
The House and Senate have not always followed the same pattern in midterm elections. In 1982, Ronald Reagan’s Republicans lost 26 seats in the House but gained one in the Senate.
The same happened in 2018, when Donald Trump’s party lost control of the House but picked up two Senate seats. In 2022, Joe Biden’s Democrats also lost the House while gaining one Senate seat.
These results show that voter dissatisfaction with a president does not affect both chambers equally. A party may gain ground in the Senate, depending on which states are voting, even as it loses seats in closely contested House districts.
What Does History Mean For Trump In 2026?
History offers little comfort to Donald Trump as he heads into the 2026 midterm elections. Since 1946, the president’s party has lost House seats in 18 of 20 midterms.
Republicans also face the challenge of defending their control of Congress while dealing with public opinion on Trump’s policies, the economy, and other key issues. However, past results do not guarantee the same outcome.
The Senate election map, local contests and voter turnout will also shape the results. The November vote could determine how much room Trump has to pursue his agenda during the final two years of his term.