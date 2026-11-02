One Law, Two Standards? Delhi Police HQ Protest Puts Section 163 Under Scrutiny

What Can Follow A Violation?

Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sets out penalties for knowingly disobeying a lawful order issued by a public servant. Depending on the consequences, the punishment can be up to six months’ simple imprisonment, a fine of up to ₹2,500, or both. If the disobedience causes or risks danger to life, health or safety, or a riot or affray, the maximum rises to one year’s imprisonment, a fine of up to ₹5,000, or both.