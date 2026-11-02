Virat Kohli's ODI Record In New Zealand: Runs, Average, Centuries And Stats

Virat Kohli has scored 596 runs in 13 ODIs in New Zealand at an average of 49.66
His highest ODI score in New Zealand is 123, with one century and four half-centuries
Kohli needs just four runs to reach 600 ODI runs in New Zealand
Virat Kohli's record in New Zealand makes for an interesting talking point ahead of India's upcoming ODI assignment against the Black Caps. The former Indian captain has established himself as one of the most dependable batters in the format, combining consistency with his trademark ability to accelerate when required.
However, batting on New Zealand soil presents its own challenges, with movement off the surface and disciplined seam bowling often testing visiting batters. With the five-match ODI series approaching, Kohli will once again be under the spotlight, especially with the 2027 ODI World Cup drawing closer. His previous performances in the country offer plenty of insight into what Indian fans can expect from the star batter.
Virat Kohli's ODI Record in New Zealand
Kohli has played 13 ODIs in New Zealand, accumulating 596 runs at an average of 49.66. His strike rate of 91.41 highlights his ability to score at a healthy pace while maintaining consistency in challenging overseas conditions.
Here are his key ODI numbers in New Zealand:
Matches: 13
Innings: 13
Runs: 596
Batting Average: 49.66
Strike Rate: 91.41
Highest Score: 123
Centuries: 1
Half-Centuries: 4
These numbers place Kohli among India's most successful ODI batters in New Zealand. According to the available statistics, only Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag have scored more ODI runs for India in the country. Tendulkar accumulated 821 runs, while Sehwag registered 598 runs in just 12 matches. Kohli is only three runs behind Sehwag's tally.
Kohli's Memorable ODI Century in New Zealand
One of Kohli's finest performances on New Zealand soil came at Napier on January 19, 2014. The Indian batter smashed 123 off 111 deliveries, producing a commanding innings that remains his highest ODI score in the country.
Kohli's knock showcased his ability to handle pressure while keeping the scoreboard moving. He followed that effort with another impressive outing at Hamilton, scoring 78 off 65 balls on January 22, 2014. He also contributed 62 off 70 deliveries in Auckland later in the series.
These performances underlined his ability to adapt across different venues and situations. While his century remains the standout achievement, his repeated contributions have been equally important in establishing his reputation in New Zealand.
Virat Kohli's Overall ODI Record Against New Zealand
Kohli's numbers against New Zealand across venues are even more impressive. He has scored 1,897 runs in 36 ODIs against the Black Caps, averaging 57.48 with a strike rate of 96.63.
Matches: 36
Runs: 1,897
Average: 57.48
Strike Rate: 96.63
Centuries: 7
Half-Centuries: 10
He also amassed 240 runs in three matches during India's previous ODI series against New Zealand in January 2026, including a spectacular 124 off 108 balls. With another series on the horizon, Kohli will hope to carry that confidence into New Zealand and add another memorable chapter to his international career.
Can Kohli Make History in the Upcoming ODI Series?
With 596 runs already in New Zealand, Kohli needs just four more runs to reach 600 ODI runs in the country. He is also closing in on Sehwag's tally of 598 runs among Indian batters in New Zealand.
Beyond the milestones, his experience could prove crucial for India as they prepare for another challenging overseas assignment. Kohli's ability to negotiate the new ball, rotate strike and punish loose deliveries could make him a key figure in the series. As India build towards the 2027 ODI World Cup, his performances in New Zealand could offer another indication of his readiness for cricket's biggest 50-over challenge.