ChatGPT Killed Homework. Can AI Tutors Save Learning in India?

This is happening everywhere. In the United States, the share of teenagers using ChatGPT for schoolwork doubled from 13 to 26 per cent in a single year. By late 2025, more than half said they had used a chatbot for it. Indian homes are no different; our surveys are just slower. Over a cup of tea in the staff room, teachers will tell you what they would never say at a parents' meeting: homework has stopped telling us what a child knows. So what do we let go of, and what do we hold on to?