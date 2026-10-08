When Priyanka and Saurabh, both of whom are factory workers, had to admit their five-year-old son to class one in Delhi, government school at a walking distance was the preferred choice. But a tour of the school forced them to change the decision. The ceiling was leaking in the monsoon; there was no drinking water; and multiple classes were held in one room. “We stopped at one child with the idea that we will give him a good life. Now, we are sending him to a private school, costing Rs 3,000 per month. That is a lot for us,” says Priyanka.