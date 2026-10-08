The Outlook-Toluna Survey on Women and Family explores how urban Indian women think about parenthood, family size and the factors shaping decisions around having children. The survey covered 1,334 women aged 18-45 across metros and Tier I cities, with respondents divided almost evenly across four age cohorts: 18-24, 25-30, 31-35 and 36-45. Sixty-two per cent were from metros and 38 per cent from Tier I cities, spanning north, south, east and west India. The sample is highly educated, with 92 per cent graduates or above, while 54 per cent are salaried and 22 per cent self-employed. Two-thirds are married. The survey also captures differences in household structures, including nuclear, joint and extended families. Conducted online between July 14 and 24 2026, the 12-15-minute quantitative survey examines fertility aspirations, career and financial considerations, child care, family support, workplace attitudes and preference for sons. Results are tested at a 95 per cent confidence level.