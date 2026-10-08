In 2017, India extended paid maternity leave from 12 to 26 weeks for women in companies with 10 or more employees. The goal was to make it easier for mothers to stay in formal jobs. Yet a study by Saheli Bose and Somdeep Chatterjee, and published in 2024 by Taylor & Francis, found an unexpected result. After the change, women in these bigger companies became 4.3 percentage points less likely to hold regular salaried jobs. More of them shifted to unpaid family work or casual labour, with no rise in self-employment. The effect was strongest among married women and those of childbearing age, which means that the policy, which was meant to support working mothers, may, in some cases, have made secure formal jobs harder for them to keep.