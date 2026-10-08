“When I came to Delhi in the early 1980s and became a mother in a few years, my landlady was there to help me along with other women living around us,” says 62-year-old Sadhna, who used to be a freelance writer. “We could safely leave the child with them for a few hours. Even when my children used to play outside, there were people keeping an eye on them.” Now, her daughter has a son and Sadhna spends most of her time taking care of him. “We live nearby and I take care of my grandchild when my daughter is working,” she says. “While we had help from the communities, these high-rises and flat systems have taken away even that comfort for mothers.”