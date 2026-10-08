One such night, my eight-year-old daughter found me. I was very tired. Putting her arms around me, she said, “You’re my hero.” I had expected her to keep a ledger of my absences. She did not. She had simply watched me get up every morning and go where I was needed. And whenever the world had frightened her, I was the place she ran to. This is what the bird was too. For weeks she had faced away from us and flown. The day the eggs hatched, she turned around and faced us, with her babies behind her.