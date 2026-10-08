When people speak to me about my journey, they often speak about missiles, laboratories, test ranges and my years in Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). They speak about Agni-IV and Agni-V, about being called the “Missile Woman of India” and about working in a field where, when I began, there were very few women. But behind that public journey is another journey that has shaped me just as deeply—the journey of being a daughter, a wife and, most importantly, a mother. Motherhood is one of the most powerful forces in the world, defined by unconditional love, endless sacrifice and the power to shape the future. As the famous saying goes: “God could not be everywhere and, therefore, he made mothers”.