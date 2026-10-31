Diljit Dosanjh Salutes CRPF Officer At Concert, Says Woman Officer Reminded Him Of His Mother

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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After the Delhi concert, Diljit Dosanjh posted a shoutout to Delhi fans, Delhi Police, CRPF and others

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Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert
Diljit Dosanjh salutes Delhi Police at concert Photo: X/Diljit Dosanjh
Summary of this article

  • Diljit Dosanjh thanked police personnel on duty at the Delhi concert.

  • He asked the audience to applaud the security staff at the venue and saluted them on stage.

  • The singer-actor invited a woman police officer onto the stage and said she reminded him of his mother.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's first concert of his Aura India Tour was held in Delhi on Friday (October 30). He paused the concert to honour security personnel present at the venue and urged the audience to give them a big round of applause. He also said that seeing a woman officer on duty reminded him of his mother.

Diljit Dosanjh honours security personnel at Delhi concert

As the audience cheered, Dosanjh saluted the personnel and thanked them for their service. “If you are not here, we wouldn't feel safe,” he said.

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He then invited a woman CRPF officer in uniform onto the stage and gently rested his hand on her head. “I get to meet my mother once or twice a year. But when you were standing there, I thought my mother was standing there,” he told her.

The Lover crooner also recalled a conversation with his mother earlier that day, and said, “Today my mother called me. She said, ‘Take care of yourself.’ I said, ‘Good things will happen, don't worry.’ Looking at you today, I thought it was my mother who was standing with me.”

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After the concert, Dosanjh turned to social media to thank Delhi fans and the teams that worked at the venue. He wrote, "Shoutout to Delhi FANS. Delhi Police, the CRPF, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and BookMyShow Live. LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE (sic)."

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The moment also stood out against the backdrop of recent scrutiny of Delhi Police. The force has drawn attention after a run of clashes during protests at Jantar Mantar.

During the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led march toward Parliament in July, videos of confrontations between protesters and security personnel spread on social media. The clashes prompted allegations of excessive force by police, while the footage also showed heated exchanges and physical scuffles between the two sides.

Delhi Police personnel, including women officers, were also reported to have faced physical assaults and misbehaviour while carrying out crowd-control duties.

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