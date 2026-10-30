Diljit Dosanjh has asked Delhi concertgoers to arrive by 6.30 pm.
Delhi Metro services will run until midnight, except for two networks.
The singer confirmed Sanson Ki Mala but ruled out Jind Mahi Aaja Ve.
Diljit Dosanjh has a few requests for fans heading to his Delhi concert on October 30, and they go beyond arriving in time for the music. The singer has asked concertgoers to use the Delhi Metro instead of driving to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where general parking will not be available. He has also urged fans to reach the venue and settle in by 6.30 pm.
Dosanjh shared the instructions during an Instagram Live session on October 29, a day before the show. He said metro services would run until midnight and encouraged fans to use the extended timings rather than risk getting caught in traffic. The concert is part of his Aura India Tour 2026.
Why Diljit Dosanjh wants fans to arrive by 6.30 pm
The early arrival request is linked to the tight schedule at the venue. The team has only one day at the stadium and must wrap up the concert by 10 pm. Dosanjh acknowledged that fitting his entire set into the allotted time could be challenging, with some songs potentially having to be dropped.
The singer also offered fans a glimpse of the set list. He said he would not be performing Jind Mahi Aaja Ve but confirmed that Sanson Ki Mala would be part of the live show. He also revealed that his next concert in Delhi would take place only in 2028.
Delhi Metro timings and traffic restrictions for Diljit’s concert
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended services across its network until midnight on October 30, except on the Airport Express Line and Rapid Metro Gurugram. Additional train trips and standby services have been arranged to manage the expected rush. QR ticket purchase timings on the Delhi Metro Sarthi app have also been extended by an hour.
JLN Stadium Metro Station on the Violet Line is the closest station to the venue. Fans can also use Jangpura Metro Station.
Delhi Traffic Police has announced restrictions and diversions around the stadium from 1 pm until midnight. Roads including Lodhi Road, Bhishm Pitamah Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg are expected to see traffic disruptions. General parking will not be available at or around the stadium, and cab and auto users must use designated pick-up and drop-off points.
The Delhi show marks the beginning of Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour 2026. He is scheduled to perform in Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5.