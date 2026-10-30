Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell Script History As New Zealand Post Record 259/7 Against India In 4th T20I

Glenn Phillips smashed 107 off 49 balls, including 10 sixes and six fours
Michael Bracewell blasted 65 off 25 deliveries to power New Zealand to 259/7
New Zealand registered their highest T20I total, while India conceded their 11th 200-plus score of 2026
New Zealand produced a breathtaking batting display against India in the fourth T20I at Eden Park, Auckland, on Friday, October 30, as Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell powered the hosts to a mammoth 259/7 in 20 overs. Phillips smashed a sensational century, while Bracewell's explosive knock added to India's bowling woes.
Phillips led the charge with a stunning 107 off just 49 deliveries, including six fours and 10 sixes. The right-hander kept the Indian bowlers under pressure throughout his innings, finding boundaries with remarkable consistency and making full use of Eden Park's shorter boundaries.
Michael Bracewell provided the perfect support, hammering 65 off just 25 balls. His innings featured four boundaries and six maximums, as the New Zealand batter turned the heat on India's bowling attack during the middle and death overs.
The duo's fireworks helped New Zealand cross the 200-run mark in just 16 overs. Nitish Kumar Reddy eventually dismissed Phillips in the final over, with Abhishek Sharma completing the catch, while Prince Yadav removed Bracewell for 65. However, the damage had already been done.
Highest T20I totals vs India
259/7 – New Zealand, Auckland, 2026
257/3 – England, Southampton, 2026
252/4 – West Indies, Ranchi, 2026
247/3 – West Indies, Hyderabad, 2026
246/7 – England, Wankhede, 2026
245/6 – West Indies, Lauderhill, 2016
Highest T20I totals for New Zealand
259/7 – vs India, Auckland, 2026
254/5 – vs Scotland, Edinburgh, 2022
243/5 – vs West Indies, Mount Maunganui, 2018
243/6 – vs Australia, Auckland, 2018
New Zealand's 259/7 is now their highest-ever T20I total, surpassing their previous best of 254/5 against Scotland in Edinburgh in 2022. It also becomes the highest T20I total against India, going past England's 257/3 in Southampton earlier in 2026.
India's worrying 200-plus trend continues
The latest batting onslaught added another unwanted entry to India's bowling records. India have conceded 200 or more runs 11 times in 2026, the most by any team in a calendar year in T20 cricket, according to the supplied figures.
The previous benchmark was nine such totals, recorded by Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, also in 2026.
Arshdeep Singh provided a bright spot for India, claiming his 150th T20I wicket, while Mayank Yadav impressed with three wickets. However, the Indian attack struggled to contain New Zealand's aggressive approach.
India now face a daunting chase after Phillips and Bracewell gave the hosts a commanding platform.