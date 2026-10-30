Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell Script History As New Zealand Post Record 259/7 Against India In 4th T20I

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Published at:

Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell unleash a six-hitting masterclass as New Zealand post a record 259/7 against India in the fourth T20I at Eden Park, Auckland

image Prefer on Google
Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell Script History As New Zealand Post Record 259/7 Against India
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips celebrates his century during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026 (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
Summary of this article

  • Glenn Phillips smashed 107 off 49 balls, including 10 sixes and six fours

  • Michael Bracewell blasted 65 off 25 deliveries to power New Zealand to 259/7

  • New Zealand registered their highest T20I total, while India conceded their 11th 200-plus score of 2026

New Zealand produced a breathtaking batting display against India in the fourth T20I at Eden Park, Auckland, on Friday, October 30, as Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell powered the hosts to a mammoth 259/7 in 20 overs. Phillips smashed a sensational century, while Bracewell's explosive knock added to India's bowling woes.

Phillips led the charge with a stunning 107 off just 49 deliveries, including six fours and 10 sixes. The right-hander kept the Indian bowlers under pressure throughout his innings, finding boundaries with remarkable consistency and making full use of Eden Park's shorter boundaries.

Michael Bracewell provided the perfect support, hammering 65 off just 25 balls. His innings featured four boundaries and six maximums, as the New Zealand batter turned the heat on India's bowling attack during the middle and death overs.

The duo's fireworks helped New Zealand cross the 200-run mark in just 16 overs. Nitish Kumar Reddy eventually dismissed Phillips in the final over, with Abhishek Sharma completing the catch, while Prince Yadav removed Bracewell for 65. However, the damage had already been done.

Highest T20I totals vs India

  • 259/7 – New Zealand, Auckland, 2026

  • 257/3 – England, Southampton, 2026

  • 252/4 – West Indies, Ranchi, 2026

  • 247/3 – West Indies, Hyderabad, 2026

  • 246/7 – England, Wankhede, 2026

  • 245/6 – West Indies, Lauderhill, 2016

Related Content
New Zealand defeated India by 87 runs powered by Glenn Phillips' 107 off 49 balls in the 4th T20I. - bcci/X
New Zealand's captain Michael Bracewell plays a shot during the first One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Vadodara, India. - Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Eden Park Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand - | Photo: X/Blackcaps

Highest T20I totals for New Zealand

  • 259/7 – vs India, Auckland, 2026

  • 254/5 – vs Scotland, Edinburgh, 2022

  • 243/5 – vs West Indies, Mount Maunganui, 2018

  • 243/6 – vs Australia, Auckland, 2018

New Zealand's 259/7 is now their highest-ever T20I total, surpassing their previous best of 254/5 against Scotland in Edinburgh in 2022. It also becomes the highest T20I total against India, going past England's 257/3 in Southampton earlier in 2026.

India's worrying 200-plus trend continues

The latest batting onslaught added another unwanted entry to India's bowling records. India have conceded 200 or more runs 11 times in 2026, the most by any team in a calendar year in T20 cricket, according to the supplied figures.

Also Check: IND vs NZ Live Score, 4th T20I

The previous benchmark was nine such totals, recorded by Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, also in 2026.

Arshdeep Singh provided a bright spot for India, claiming his 150th T20I wicket, while Mayank Yadav impressed with three wickets. However, the Indian attack struggled to contain New Zealand's aggressive approach.

India now face a daunting chase after Phillips and Bracewell gave the hosts a commanding platform.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories