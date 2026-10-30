Arshdeep Singh Becomes First Indian To Reach Historic Wicket Milestone In T20Is

Arshdeep Singh became the first Indian to reach the 150-wicket milestone in T20Is
He reached the milestone against New Zealand on Friday, October 30.
He dismissed Mitchell Santner as his 150th wicket in T20Is.
Ace pacer Arshdeep Singh reached a historic landmark on Friday, October 30, during the 4th T20I against New Zealand, becoming the first Indian player to scalp 150 wickets in T20Is.
Overall, Arshdeep is the 9th bowler to take 150 wickets in T20Is. Rashid Khan is the only bowler to have 200+ wickets in T20Is.
The left-arm Indian pacer achieved the milestone by dismissing New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner in the 19th over of the match with the final delivery of his spell.
Arshdeep bowled a full delivery outside the off stump, which forced Mitchell Santner to reach out for a lofted drive. Santner ended up slicing the ball straight toward sweeper cover, where Nitish Reddy took a well-judged catch on the boundary rope.
Arshdeep entered the match with 149 wickets to his name. While he is usually known for striking early with the new ball, New Zealand's batters took control as Glenn Phillips (107 off 49 balls) and Michael Bracewell's (65 off 25 balls) explosive partnership took center stage, propelling the visitors to a massive total of 259/7 in 20 overs.
Most Wickets In T20Is (India)
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Arshdeep Singh
|103*
|150
|JJ Bumrah
|100
|126
|AR Patel
|116*
|116
|HH Pandya
|138
|114
|Kuldeep Yadav
|56
|98
Returning for the death overs, Arshdeep picked up his milestone wicket on the penultimate delivery of his spell. With this dismissal, he became the 9th bowler overall to take 150 T20I wickets. Interestingly, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner is also on the cusp of entering the elite list, currently sitting on 149 T20I wickets.