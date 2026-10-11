India Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Men In Blue Look To Fix Bowling Woes After Ranchi Run Fest

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Deepak Joshi
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India Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: India take on West Indies in the third T20I in Indore with the series tied 1-1. Follow live scores, wickets, key moments and match updates

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India Vs West Indies 3rd T20I
India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I: List Of All Records Created And Broken During Historic Ranchi Run Fest X/BCCI
India Vs West Indies Live Score: India and West Indies will face off in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 11, with the series level at 1-1. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST, with the toss at 6:30 PM. India will aim to bounce back after failing to defend 249/5 in Ranchi, where Sanju Samson smashed 82 off 41 balls, while Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma made valuable contributions. West Indies, meanwhile, will be confident after completing a stunning chase of 250, powered by Shai Hope’s unbeaten 102 off 45 balls and Sherfane Rutherford’s explosive 84 off 37 deliveries. With Indore expected to offer favourable batting conditions, another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards. Follow our India Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I blog for live updates, wickets, key moments and match analysis.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs West Indies 3rd T20I LIVE Score: IND Squad!

Shreyas Iyer (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir

India Vs West Indies 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Live Streaming!

Indian viewers can catch the five-match series live on the Star Sports Network, with JioHotstar offering live streaming via its app and website.

India Vs West Indies r3d T20I LIVE Score: Greetings!

Welcome to our live coverage of the 3rd T20I match between India and the West Indies team in Indore! Get ready for an action-packed evening as the Men in Blue take the field. Stay tuned with us today for live scores, team updates, and all the ball-by-ball action right here.

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