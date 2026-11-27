Bappi Lahiri's Sunglass Collection

Alongside his precious metals, Lahiri was an obsessive collector of bespoke fashion and high-end accessories. He boasted a massive wardrobe of custom-made, heavily embroidered jackets, sequined coats, and vibrant velvet blazers, often pairing a simple black T-shirt or traditional kurta with an opulent jacket to let the gold stand out. His oversized, tinted sunglasses, ranging from gold-rimmed aviators to custom-tinted lenses, became so intrinsic to his identity that he rarely removed them indoors or at night. He joked that his eyes were camera-shy without them. Wearing sunnies at night is a fad now but he's among those who popularised it. He never stuck to one type of sunglasses. They kept changing.