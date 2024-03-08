Shannon K, Bappa Lahiri Pay Musical Tribute To Late Bappi Lahiri By Revamping 'Jimmy Jimmy'

Art & Entertainment

Actor-singer Shannon K, who is the daughter of veteran singer Kumar Sanu, paid a soul-stirring tribute to the late legendary composer Bappi Lahiri by recreating 'Jimmy Jimmy' from the 1982 movie 'Disco Dancer'.

March 8, 2024
Shannon, who has collaborated with Bappa Lahiri, son of Bappi Lahiri, for the track, said: "When I met Bappi uncle on his birthday, he promised to call me soon for a song recording. Unfortunately, he fell ill shortly after, leaving us all in shock."

Turning grief into a tribute, Shannon K collaborated with Bappa to honour Bappi Lahiri through 'Jimmy Jimmy' remake.

"Recording this song and filming the music video was an incredible experience. 'Jimmy Jimmy' has always been one of my favourite songs of Bappi, and to pay homage to him through this project is truly special,” she added.

The song is now out on Saregama.

