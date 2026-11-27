Akash Deep feels India could have made better use of the bowling conditions despite picking up five wickets on Day 1
The pacer believes Hagley Oval offers more sustained assistance to fast bowlers than the Wellington pitch
Mohammed Siraj's omission from India's playing XI also became a talking point on Day 1
India pacer Akash Deep believes the visitors had a reasonably good outing with the ball on the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval, but conceded that they could have made better use of the conditions.
New Zealand finished Day 1 at 246/5 after India had reduced the hosts to 110/4. However, a strong final session helped the Black Caps regain momentum, with the batters adding 115 runs while losing just one wicket.
"Overall, it's pretty good, but we could have done better. But I feel that it's okay," Akash said at the post-day press conference.
Reflecting on the conditions, the fast bowler explained that the moisture in the surface during the opening session affected the pace at which the ball came on, making it difficult for the Indian bowlers to generate the desired movement and find edges.
"It was a bit fresh today, so it helped us a lot. But in the first session, there was a bit of moisture, so the ball wasn't coming out at pace. So the edges were not getting carried," he said.
India subsequently shifted their approach towards bowling disciplined lines and lengths rather than looking for extravagant movement. The change in strategy after lunch brought them three wickets as they managed to put pressure on the New Zealand batting line-up.
"After lunch, we decided to put the ball in a good area. Our plan was to put the ball in a good area and play with patience. So we did that, and we got three wickets," Akash said.
The 29-year-old also compared the Hagley Oval surface with the one in Wellington during the first Test, suggesting that the current pitch could offer assistance to the fast bowlers for a longer period.
The previous surface, despite its green appearance, had become considerably flatter as the match progressed.
Akash acknowledged that the task became more challenging as the ball got older, forcing the Indian pacers to balance their attacking instincts with the need to contain the scoring rate.
"As the ball gets older, it becomes easier for the batsman and tougher for us. We can't attack too much because we have to control the runs. We have to stay in the game. That's important in Test cricket," he said.
"Last match, the wicket was pretty green. After that, it became so flat. A fast bowler wonders how that can happen when the wicket is so green. This wicket might be better for a fast bowler. It will be helpful for him for a longer period of time," he said.
Having spent nearly a month in New Zealand, Akash believes the Indian bowling attack has become more accustomed to the conditions, particularly the need to bowl fuller lengths compared to what is generally required in India.
"When we came in the beginning, we had a little problem that our length was a little behind. But we have been here for a long time, so we are used to the conditions. This time is sufficient for us to get used to it. So it's not that difficult to find the length," he said.
Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj's omission from India's playing XI also became a talking point on the opening day, with the team management opting for a different combination for the second Test.