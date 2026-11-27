You Can See Everything is directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim.
The film opens 34 days before disgraced Theranous founder Elizabeth Holmes reports to prison.
The film is widely touted to be an Oscar frontrunner for Best Documentary.
Documentaries are artefacts of truth and objectivity, they say. Nathan Fielder takes this notion and smashes it right out the window in his audaciously uncategorisable latest, You Can See Everything. With his trademark straight-faced front, he brings the hammer down on the axis of emotionalism, access and reserve that constantly haunt the documentary form. The fresh target of his sociological purvey becomes the discredited tech tycoon, Elizabeth Holmes. The Theranos founder was convicted of fraud in 2022. Days before reporting to federal prison in 2023, she invited Fielder home. Her partner, Billy Evans, was the one who proposed him to be the one to “make people understand her”.
But the ostensible aim of “radical transparency” soon devolves into a strange, sinister, wildly unpredictable trajectory. This is a film of slippages, with Fielder burrowing through silences and assumptions to hold up something confronting about the documentary medium itself.
A feint of the highest order, You Can See Everything isn’t just a study of observation. It also folds in on itself to squeeze out what exists between the expressed and the interpreted, how even the most supposedly objective presentation can be clouded by private interruptions. Along with co-director, Lance Oppenheim, who made the Robert Pattinson-starrer Primetime, another dissection of sincerity and manipulation, Fielder trails Holmes and Evans’ “monuments to love”. As they grill further, the whole enterprise becomes increasingly dodgier. The shakiness of not knowing where the film can head, what’s exactly up with the couple, forms the fulcrum of this year’s most gasp-inducing viewing experience. Fielder plants himself right in the couple’s daily lives and their children.
Tailing Holmes and Evans, Fielder asks bracing questions. He doesn’t instantly give off the air of a cynic. He seeks clarity, a pursuit frequently frustrated by the permanently askew statements of Holmes. She projects innocence. He eggs her to specify what she exactly meant in a The New York Times interview about pretending to be a character and not be herself. She insists it’s a misquote. It’s a contested statement that hovers throughout while evidence denying or supporting the claim never shows up. This film is a masterclass in evasion. With her big blue eyes, Holmes locks Fielder in some sort of snare. Later in the film, she admits feeling like she lives in a “parallel universe.” Is she a victim of her ex and business partner, Sunny’s misdeeds? How deeply misunderstood is she? When is she feigning? Can the real, unvarnished side ever be found?
The outrageousness of this hybrid doc keeps amping up. Holmes likes to believe she has never lied her whole lie. Fielder pushes her to define what a lie is. One thing she knows for sure is she never committed any crime. You Can See Everything skids into a tightly riveting analysis of evasion, inspection and the chasm between reality and imagination. Evans emphasises she sees things differently. He’s the one regularly intervening to be clarifying her intentions to a baffled, amused Fielder. What drives her attraction to controlling men? How much is she in on their ruse herself?
The film zeroes in on wording, tone, inflections, while it toggles between unravelling and scrambling the Theranos mystery. In Fielder’s hands, truth lies rudely exposed as malleable, subject to perspective, performance and projection. After Holmes goes to prison, Fielder cuts to two years later. There are various meta layers to cut through. Swerving between lingering at thresholds and sharpening his gaze up close on Holmes and Evans, Fielder is chasing the ‘real’ person behind a curated front. In between, you also witness Holmes get emotional and overwhelmed by her impending jailing.
Any stab for sympathy is wedged between countless red herrings. You wince as several manipulations clash with an organic approach. Fielder switches between orchestrations. In its midst wells up unsettling implications of a confrontation that shoots off the perch. Nothing is off bounds, as Holmes assures Fielder in his documentation. But what you’re ultimately shown has gone through so many levels of filtration, sharp rearrangements, any hope for a steady foothold in this Theranos scandal is profoundly jolted to pieces.
Well after the halfway mark, Fielder pulls off a reset. Without crossing into spoiler territory, the film ropes in an actress with an obvious link to reveal another angle to the case. No single story exists in isolation. Fielder taps the prismatic nature of storytelling, reminding you how an account can keep shifting, defamiliarizing and wholly uncertain. The more you plunge into this film, the greater your doubts swell. This is no expose. A bid to excavate the truth turns morally murky, exposing the complex interstices between the observer, the scrutinised and a third intermediary. What’s so fascinating is the film’s ceaseless ability to challenge, circumvent and undercut itself again and again. You Can See Everything rakes in every insinuation and anxiety shading documentary filmmaking, the heightened question of profits coming the way of the subjects. Between honesty and artful veiling, the filmmakers’ journey in capturing a suspected grifter complicates. How far does Fielder’s gradual intimacy render any objective assessment untenable?
Armed with Ari Balouzian’s shivering score, You Can See Everything keeps up a pit-in-the-stomach sensations right up to its jaw-dropping parting shot. All that you think you may have gathered is once again torn to shreds.