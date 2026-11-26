"Mr Khan has not instructed any advocate or law firm, including us, to issue it," the statement said. Hirani Associates took to their Instagram Stories to write, "A purported "legal notice" dated 23 November 2026, said to have been issued on behalf of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, is being circulated on social media and in some news reports. As authorised attorneys of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, we clarify that this notice was not issued by him or on his behalf. Mr. Khan has not instructed any advocate or law firm, including us, to issue it. We request media houses and social media pages to verify before reporting, and to correct or remove content that attributes this notice to Mr. Khan."