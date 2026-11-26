Shah Rukh Khan's legal team denies sending a legal notice to Suvigya Sharma.
Hirani & Associates shared a statement that the "purported" legal notice was not sent by the actor.
Shah Rukh Khan is meanwhile getting ready for King.
Shah Rukh Khan is hogging the limelight as his next film King with daughter Suhana Khan, and actor Deepika Padukone, is set to release in theatres soon. SRK is also in the news as reports surfaced on social media that he sent a legal notice to social media influencer Suvigya Sharma for making defamatory and misleading claims about an interaction between him and businessman Anant Ambani while meeting spiritual guru Sadhguru.
SRK's legal team gives an update
Shah Rukh Khan's legal team, law firm Hirani & Associates, which represents the actor, addressed the rumours through a statement on their official Instagram account. The firm has denied sending any notice to influencer Suvigya and mentioned that neither SRK nor the law firm took this action. The legal team also asked the media and social media handles to verify the authenticity of the content related to the notice to the actor and correct or remove misleading content.
"Mr Khan has not instructed any advocate or law firm, including us, to issue it," the statement said. Hirani Associates took to their Instagram Stories to write, "A purported "legal notice" dated 23 November 2026, said to have been issued on behalf of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, is being circulated on social media and in some news reports. As authorised attorneys of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, we clarify that this notice was not issued by him or on his behalf. Mr. Khan has not instructed any advocate or law firm, including us, to issue it. We request media houses and social media pages to verify before reporting, and to correct or remove content that attributes this notice to Mr. Khan."
What did the legal notice claim?
The alleged fake notice, which circulated widely on social media, reportedly cited Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. It allegedly asked the social media influencer to remove the Instagram reel, to stop sharing the claims, and to correct or delete the captions and statements.
The viral clip showed SRK at an event organised by Amruta Fadnavis' Divyaj Foundation. A clip that hogged the limelight was Anant Ambani allegedly telling Shah Rukh Khan, 'chup baith'. This was during Anant's interaction with Sadhguru. An India Today report mentioned the claim, and then Khan's legal team had to mention that the context of the interaction was distorted.