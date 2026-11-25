Ali Zafar has recently opened up on the deadlocks that preceded his Bollywood debut.
He made his Bollywood debut outing with 2010's Tere Bin Laden.
The 26/11 terror attacks cast volatility over the fate of the project, but he persisted.
Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar recently reflected on the high stakes of launching his Bollywood career with the 2010 satire Tere Bin Laden, revealing how the project’s production was paused by the devastating 26/11 terror attacks that unfolded around that period.
Appearing on Waseem Abbas’s podcast, Zafar addressed whether he had anticipated pushback over his debut film Tere Bin Laden: "I have realised whenever I have gone with my gut feeling in life, I have been right. When I read the script of Tere Bin Laden, I was in Mumbai filming for an ad shoot. When I got it, it was so intelligently written that I was drawn towards it. I knew it came with a certain amount of risk, but my heart was in it, so I was like, I want to go with this film. The 26/11 terror attacks happened. We had just 2-3 days of shooting left. Everyone told me to come back, but I was also convinced that I had to complete this project."
"Then we completed the remaining shoot at Hyderabad Film City and returned. For two years, they were looking for distributors and working on the edit and other post-production processes. When it was finally released in 2010, there was critical acclaim," he added with a smile.
Ali Zafar Lauds Ajay Devgn's Support
Zafar also expressed appreciation for Ajay Devgn and several other Indian stars for taking a restrained stance on Pakistani artists backing their own government amid cross-border tensions. Recounting a press interaction, Zafar noted, “I saw a clip of Ajay Devgn from a film’s promotion; sometimes journalists plant such questions. He was asked that Ali Zafar worked in India so much, but after he went to Pakistan, he supported his government and army. So he replied that ‘Ali Zafar is a Pakistani, and it’s obvious for him to support and speak for his country. I liked his statement and the way he looked at my opinion. I will obviously be loyal to my country, and people have appreciated that on an artistic level."
The April 22 terror strike at the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of at least 25 tourists and a local Kashmiri, marked the region's deadliest attack since the 2019 Pulwama bombing that killed 40 CRPF personnel. In its wake, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) called for a sweeping boycott of Pakistani actors, singers, and technicians across Indian cinema, echoing the hardline ban the film workers' union had enforced following the 2019 Pulwama tragedy.