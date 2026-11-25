Appearing on Waseem Abbas’s podcast, Zafar addressed whether he had anticipated pushback over his debut film Tere Bin Laden: "I have realised whenever I have gone with my gut feeling in life, I have been right. When I read the script of Tere Bin Laden, I was in Mumbai filming for an ad shoot. When I got it, it was so intelligently written that I was drawn towards it. I knew it came with a certain amount of risk, but my heart was in it, so I was like, I want to go with this film. The 26/11 terror attacks happened. We had just 2-3 days of shooting left. Everyone told me to come back, but I was also convinced that I had to complete this project."