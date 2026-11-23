Shafqat Amanat Ali reveals a multiple myeloma diagnosis and chemotherapy treatment.
The Mitwa singer spent one year on bed rest during recovery.
Pakistani vocalist plans Karachi concert on November 28 after returning to stage.
Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali, best known to Indian audiences for singing Mitwa from Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, has revealed that he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. At a press conference in Karachi on November 17, the singer spoke about his diagnosis, chemotherapy and the year he spent on bed rest. The illness also forced him to step away from live performances.
Shafqat Amanat Ali Opens Up About Cancer Diagnosis
While announcing his upcoming concerts, Shafqat recalled how the diagnosis affected him and those close to him. He said, “I’ve had a bad episode. It was something that shook me, my family, friends and fans. We were hiding it from some of our friends, busy taking care of the problem I had. The problem I had was… it was multiple myeloma. It was very bad. I was struggling with it.”
The singer said his symptoms were detected in time and that he consulted several doctors before finding the right treatment in Karachi. Speaking about his recovery and ongoing medical care, he added, “I was on bed rest for one full year. I still have to go through stem cell therapy, and till i get that treatment done, I am on maintenance therapy, which is a very mild type of chemo that I still go through every week. But I am cured.”
Shafqat also spoke about how difficult it was to remain away from performing. After completing one phase of chemotherapy, he returned to the stage with a show in Lahore, although he found the experience physically challenging.
He is now preparing for a live concert at Karachi's Beach Luxury Hotel on November 28. Further performances are planned in Islamabad and Lahore.
About Shafqat Amanat Ali
Shafqat belongs to the Patiala Gharana and is the son of classical vocalist Ustad Amanat Ali Khan. He rose to prominence as the lead vocalist of Pakistani band Fuzon before establishing a solo career. His popular Indian film songs include Mitwa, Yeh Honsla from (Dor), Tere Naina from My Name Is Khan and Dildaara from Ra.One.
He has also performed on Coke Studio Pakistan and Coke Studio India and received Pakistan's Pride of Performance award in 2008.