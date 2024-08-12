'Coke Studio' Fame Pakistani Musician Haniya Aslam Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

'Coke Studio' fame Pakistani musician Haniya Aslam, of the band Zeb-Haniya, breathed her last on Sunday, August 11. Her cousin and former band member, Zeb Bangash, confirmed the news of Haniya Aslam's death on social media. Haniya reportedly died of a cardiac arrest.
In a heartbreaking post shared on Monday, August 12 morning, Zeb shared an old picture of Haniya, and wrote "Hanini" in the caption. Not only her Pakistani fellow artistes, Indian celebs like Swanand Kirkire, Kiran Rao and Ankur Tewari also expressed their grief over Haniya Aslam's demise.
This is a developing story.