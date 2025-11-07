Veteran Singer-Actor Sulakshana Pandit Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

Veteran actor and playback singer Sulakshana Pandit died on November 6 due to cardiac arrest
The news was confirmed by her brother, Lalit Pandit
She complained of breathlessness on Thursday evening and was being taken to a hospital when she passed away
Veteran actor and playback singer Sulakshana Pandit, known for her roles in 1970s Indian films, passed away on Thursday (November 6). Apart from starring in movies such as Uljhan and Chehre Pe Chehra, she was also a prolific singer. According to news agency PTI, she died due to cardiac arrest at the age of 71.
Sulakshana Pandit dies
Sulakshana is the sister of music composers Jatin-Lalit and actor Vijayta Pandit.
Confirming the news of Sulakshana Pandit's death, Lalit Pandit told PTI that she complained of breathlessness on Thursday evening. "She passed away due to cardiac arrest around 7 pm. She had complained of breathlessness and seemed a bit unwell. We were taking her to Nanavati hospital, but she died before we could reach the hospital," Lalit confirmed.