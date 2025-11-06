Forty Years After His Final Curtain Call, Sanjeev Kumar Remains Unforgettable

Beginning his career on the IPTA stage, Sanjeev Kumar featured in Outlook India’s list of ‘75 Best Bollywood Actors’ in 2022. One remembers his brilliance in so many films, from Gulzar’s Anubhav (1971), Parichay (1972), Koshish (1972), Aandhi (1975), Mausam (1975), Devata (1978, written by him and directed by S Ramanathan), Angoor (1982) and Namkeen (1982)—all diversely different performances—to the vengeful Thakur in Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay (1975). Yash Chopra’s Trishul (1978), which remains memorable for his clash with ‘son’ Amitabh Bachchan, the philandering husband in BR Chopra’s Pati Patni Aur Woh (1978) and of course, the nine different roles he played in A Bhimsingh’s Naya Din Nayi Raat (1974) were among his many other gems. When he was on screen, one just gazed at him, mesmerised—because no matter what the genre, what the role, what the shade of emotion, he excelled every time.