Om Puri At 75: Nandita Puri & Goutam Ghose Remember The Actor And The Gentleman

They brought in Om’s 60th birthday at the Abu Dhabi film festival. This time, the staff of the hotel where they were staying surprised him with a cake, while Nandita whisked him off for lunch, before he took the evening flight to New York for another shoot. “Om wasn’t big on parties or presents. He would be happy if you gave him six chaddis and four pairs of socks, and I made him his favorite nolen gurer payesh (rice pudding). It was only when he turned 55 that we celebrated at the Renaissance Club and Naseer, one of the guests, gifted him an Armani watch Om had seen him wearing earlier and admired,” Nandita shares.