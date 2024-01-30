Bilal Saeed Breaks His Silence On The Mic Toss Incident From His Concert: I Should Have Never Left The Stage

Popular Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed made headlines when he recently threw his mic at the crowd. The singer received severe criticism when he threw his mic during a concert at the Punjab Group of Colleges’ (PGC) Youth Musical Festival in Phalia, Pakistan. In a latest post, he addressed the incident, but he did not apologize for his actions.
In an Instagram post, singer Bilal Saeed addressed the mic-throwing incident that happened at his last concert. The singer apologized only for walking out of the stage.
Taking to his Instagram, the ‘Teri Khair Mangdi’ singer shared a picture from the concert. He addressed how he loves performing. Talking about the incident, he agreed that he gave a wrong reaction, but it was not related to throwing the mic. He said it was wrong of him to have left the show midway. Bilal Saeed wrote, “The stage has always been my whole world l; I have always felt the most complete and the most alive while performing! I forget my sickness, stress, worries- I leave everything behind when I perform for my fans. And no matter what, nothing should have come in the way of me and the respect that my stage deserved from me.”
The singer addressed the incident. He continued, “I love my fans and sometimes that love can be overwhelming for both sides. It wasn’t the first time someone was misbehaving in the crowd, but it was definitely the first time I gave the wrong reaction! I should have never left the stage.”
Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “You did the right thing. Zero tolerance for disrespect.” A second fan said, “But we still love you.” Dino Ali commented, “Brother you are one of the nicest most humble decent people I know and a brilliant artist and NO ONE should be allowed to disrespect artists - sending you lots of love and respect always.”
Bilal Saeed threw his mic when he saw a group of boys misbehaving during his concert. A viral video shows him ignoring them initially, but he loses his patience and throws the microphone. After the incident, he walked off the stage and ended the concert midway.