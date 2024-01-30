Bilal Saeed Breaks His Silence On The Mic Toss Incident From His Concert: I Should Have Never Left The Stage

Taking to his Instagram, the ‘Teri Khair Mangdi’ singer shared a picture from the concert. He addressed how he loves performing. Talking about the incident, he agreed that he gave a wrong reaction, but it was not related to throwing the mic. He said it was wrong of him to have left the show midway. Bilal Saeed wrote, “The stage has always been my whole world l; I have always felt the most complete and the most alive while performing! I forget my sickness, stress, worries- I leave everything behind when I perform for my fans. And no matter what, nothing should have come in the way of me and the respect that my stage deserved from me.”