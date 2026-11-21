MEA has cleared the Pakistani delegation's visit to the Taj Mahal, Humayun's Tomb and Dilli Haat.
The proposed visit to Nizamuddin Dargah has not received security clearance from agencies or the MEA.
Led by Minister Musadik Masood Malik, the delegation is in India for the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday clarified that a visit to the Taj Mahal has been approved for a Pakistani delegation attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi. However, the delegation's proposed visit to the Nizamuddin Dargah in the national capital has not received security clearance.
The delegation, led by Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Musadik Masood Malik, has also been granted permission to visit other locations in Delhi, including Humayun's Tomb and Dilli Haat, sources said.
However, the proposed visit to Nizamuddin Dargah has not been cleared by the security agencies or the MEA.
The clarification comes as the Pakistani delegation is in India to attend the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, being held in New Delhi from November 20 to 22.
The delegation arrived at Purana Qila on Friday to take part in the three-day event. Malik's visit marks the first time a Pakistani minister has travelled to India in three years.
He was received at the airport by Saad Warraich, Chargé d'Affaires at the Pakistan High Commission in India.
Confirming his arrival, the Pakistan High Commission said in a post on X, "Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination @DrMusadikMalik arrived in New Delhi today. He was received at the Airport by the Chargé d'Affaires @Saadawarraich."
According to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Malik is representing Islamabad at the forum and will participate in discussions on civilisational dialogue and its importance in diplomacy.
SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum In Delhi
India has invited all 10 member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, along with observer countries and dialogue partners, to participate in the inaugural forum.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event on Friday evening. The three-day programme focuses on the shared civilisational heritage of the SCO region, cross-cultural engagement and people-to-people ties.
The initiative follows a proposal made by Modi at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, in 2025, to establish a dedicated platform for civilisational dialogue under the grouping.
The forum includes thematic sessions on cultural expressions, art and architecture, language and literary traditions, and monastic and philosophical heritage.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation has 10 member states, including India, Pakistan, China and Russia. India became a full member of the grouping in 2017.