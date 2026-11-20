"Nowadays, there is a lot of talk about international collaboration and people-to-people connect but this is something our ancestors have been doing all these years. Some 5,000 years ago, there were trade relations between Sindhu ghaati and Mesopotamia. Later many other countries became a part of this trade relationship such as India, China, Central Asia and many regions in Eurasia...there was a lot of language and cultural exchange through this trade route," he said.