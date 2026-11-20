Modi inaugurates the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum at Delhi's historic Purana Qila.
He proposes using artificial intelligence to translate ancient literary works across linguistic boundaries.
The three-day forum seeks to strengthen cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties across Eurasia.
At a time when conflicts and geopolitical tensions continue to shape international affairs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for stronger cultural and civilisational engagement among member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), arguing that shared heritage and people-to-people connections could help build bridges between nations.
Inaugurating the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum at Delhi's historic Purana Qila, Modi said cultural exchanges could play an important role in promoting global peace and strengthening cooperation among countries. He noted that India was hosting a dialogue on shared civilisational links at a time when much of the world's attention remained focused on war and unrest.
"At a time when discussions across the world are dominated by war and unrest, we in India are engaging in a dialogue on civilizational connections. This is significant because cultural connection serves as the strongest guarantee for global peace—which further underscores the importance of today’s event," he said.
The Prime Minister also underlined the SCO's 25-year journey, saying the grouping had made significant progress in security, economic cooperation and connectivity. He said cultural engagement could add another dimension to these existing partnerships.
Ancient Trade Routes And Shared Civilisational Links
Referring to historical trade networks, Modi said exchanges between ancient civilisations had helped establish connections across geographical and cultural boundaries long before the idea of modern international cooperation emerged.
"Nowadays, there is a lot of talk about international collaboration and people-to-people connect but this is something our ancestors have been doing all these years. Some 5,000 years ago, there were trade relations between Sindhu ghaati and Mesopotamia. Later many other countries became a part of this trade relationship such as India, China, Central Asia and many regions in Eurasia...there was a lot of language and cultural exchange through this trade route," he said.
Pointing to Purana Qila as the venue for the inaugural event, Modi described the site as a reflection of India's cultural history, with scholars tracing its origins to the period associated with the Mahabharata.
He said the cultural performances organised for the delegates showcased India's artistic traditions while conveying a message of unity and shared humanity.
AI-Based Translation Of Ancient Texts
The Prime Minister called for closer cooperation among SCO countries to preserve their historical records, manuscripts and literary works. He suggested that artificial intelligence could be used to translate ancient texts and make them accessible beyond linguistic boundaries.
Modi said museums, libraries and archives across member countries contained valuable material documenting their interconnected histories, including rare manuscripts, historical documents and artefacts.
He proposed joint digitisation initiatives, research projects and translation efforts to ensure that younger generations could engage with this shared heritage.
"With the help of AI, we can accelerate the translation of these works," he said, adding that technological collaboration could make literary and historical material available to a wider international audience.
He also suggested joint exhibitions, academic exchanges and research programmes involving universities and cultural institutions across SCO countries.
Cultural tourism, particularly around historical sites associated with the ancient Silk Routes and Buddhist heritage, was another area he identified for cooperation. Modi proposed exploring heritage circuits linking important destinations across the region. Joint cultural festivals and artist exchange programmes were also among his suggestions.
Three-Day Forum Brings Together Eurasian Delegates
The SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum is being held in New Delhi from November 20 to 22. It brings together scholars, academics, experts and cultural representatives to discuss the shared heritage of countries across Eurasia.
The initiative follows Modi's proposal at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, in 2025, to establish a dedicated platform for civilisational dialogue. The proposal was subsequently welcomed in the Bishkek Declaration.
Organised jointly by the Ministries of Culture and External Affairs, the forum seeks to strengthen cultural exchanges and people-to-people engagement among member countries.
The inaugural programme featured a cultural presentation titled 'Civilisations in Conversation', based on the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – The World Is One Family'. An exhibition, 'ASTITVA – The Essence of Our Existence', will showcase India's archaeological, artistic and literary heritage, including evidence of Delhi's history dating from 1200 BCE to 1200 CE.
Another attraction is the 'Mahabharat Scroll Pavilion – Anant: A Rare 18th Century Mahabharata Scroll', featuring an illustrated manuscript from India's epic tradition.
Established on June 15, 2001, the SCO initially comprised China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017, followed by Iran in 2023 and Belarus in 2024.
The organisation's areas of cooperation include regional security, counterterrorism, trade, connectivity and economic engagement. The new forum seeks to expand this framework by placing cultural diplomacy and shared civilisational experiences at the centre of regional cooperation.