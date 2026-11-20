Iraqi forces enter Kataib Hezbollah stronghold under security agreement.
Oil smuggling allegations trigger arrests and government action.
US pressure adds to tensions over Iran-backed militias.
Iraqi security forces moved into Jurf al-Sakhar on Friday under an agreement aimed at reducing the influence of Kataib Hezbollah, one of Iran's most powerful militia allies in Iraq, without triggering a direct confrontation.
Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered the deployment earlier this week, accusing the heavily armed group of operating an oil smuggling network in the area. Officials said the network had been siphoning off state-owned oil worth hundreds of millions of dollars, according to Reuters.
Iraqi troops entered Jurf al-Sakhar in a convoy of vehicles carrying national flags on Friday and took up positions in the town centre. Senior security officials had earlier assured reporters that government forces would secure the area.
Addressing the troops from a military operations centre in Baghdad, Prime Minister Zaidi said the deployment marked the beginning of a wider effort to restore government control across Iraq.
"From Jurf al-Sakhar, we begin asserting state authority across all of Iraq, confronting corruption and weapons beyond state control," Zaidi said, according to Reuters.
Kataib Hezbollah has denied the allegations of oil smuggling. The arrests linked to the case have raised concerns that the group could respond with force. Kataib Hezbollah is also among the groups that have claimed attacks on US forces in Gulf countries since the US-Israeli war with Iran began.
Iraq Takes Steps To Secure Oil Infrastructure
The Iraqi government has also taken steps to secure key oil infrastructure in the area. Energy police have begun guarding an oil pipeline in Jurf al-Sakhar, while a new security headquarters is scheduled to open in the town on Saturday to supervise the handover.
The move comes amid efforts to avoid a wider conflict with Kataib Hezbollah. Iraqi Shi'ite political figures said Esmail Qaani, who heads the Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, travelled to Baghdad on Monday to help ease tensions between the government and the armed group.
The investigation into alleged oil smuggling in Jurf al-Sakhar, in Babil province about 50 km (30 miles) south of Baghdad, has also led to the dismissal of nine senior security and oil officials.
Speaking at a press conference, Sabah al-Numan, spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of Iraq's armed forces, described the deployment as a major moment for the military.
"Today is a historic moment in which the Iraqi Armed Forces prove that they are the nation's shield, safety valve, and the guardian ensuring security and stability for the Iraqi people," he said.
Pressure From The US
The issue has also drawn pressure from Washington. US President Donald Trump has urged Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to disarm militias that have attacked American troops and facilities in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The groups carried out the attacks in support of Tehran after the US and Israel began striking Iran in February.
However, Kataib Hezbollah and other Iran-backed militias have refused to surrender their weapons to the Iraqi government. The groups report directly to Iran's Revolutionary Guards.
Kataib Hezbollah was formed after the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq and went on to become one of the most powerful groups within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella organisation of hardline Shi'ite militias backed by Tehran.
The group became known for deadly attacks on military and diplomatic targets during the US-led counterinsurgency campaign and sectarian violence in the 2000s. Its fighters used snipers, rockets, mortars and roadside bombs in those attacks.