Kurdish commander Sirwan Barzani said to Reuters that the loss of US intelligence, logistical support and drones would give Islamic State a chance to regroup. "For more than two weeks, we have noticed movement by (Islamic State) sleeper cells, after it was announced in the general media that there will be an official withdrawal of the international coalition from Iraq by the end of September," he said. "This has boosted, in my opinion, the morale of the fighters”.