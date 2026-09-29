Why Malaysia Is Sending Rohingya Refugees Back To Myanmar Despite The Risk

Malaysia begins repatriating Myanmar nationals, with 1,476 returning on September 29.
Kuala Lumpur calls the returns voluntary, while the UN says Rakhine remains unsafe.
The move comes amid tougher refugee policies and growing domestic pressure.
Malaysia is sending the first batch of Myanmar nationals back to their country on Tuesday, after agreeing with Myanmar on a phased repatriation programme involving 5,000 people. The Home Ministry said 1,476 people who agreed to return voluntarily would make up the first phase. The programme is being carried out with Myanmar authorities and uses two Myanmar naval vessels and a hospital ship.
The government says the programme is voluntary, orderly and safe. Malaysian officials have also said the country will continue screening Myanmar nationals in detention and registering refugees to establish their identities and status.
But the timing is significant because conditions awaiting Rohingya in Myanmar remain deeply unstable. On September 24, the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar said conditions in Rakhine State were still not conducive to safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable returns. The UN has also documented continuing human rights violations, displacement and forced recruitment affecting Rohingya and other communities.
Why Return Them?
The programme is part of a broader Malaysian effort to manage Myanmar nationals living in the country, particularly people held in immigration detention.
In July, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the government had begun identifying, documenting and screening 5,000 Rohingya in preparation for repatriation after Myanmar agreed to receive them.
The government later said the first phase would involve 1,476 Myanmar nationals who had agreed to return voluntarily. Bernama reported that more than 95% of refugees in Malaysia originate from Myanmar, including Rohingya, Chin, Karen and Mon communities.
That distinction matters. The first group consists of verified Myanmar nationals in immigration detention; the supplied material does not establish that all 1,476 are Rohingya.
Kuala Lumpur has also linked repatriation to a broader refugee-registration system. The Refugee Registration Document programme is intended to establish verified identities and biometric records and help authorities manage refugees and asylum seekers.
Why Call It Voluntary?
Malaysia has repeatedly stressed that those selected for return have agreed to go.
RTM reported that the 1,476 people in the first group had signed documents indicating that their return was voluntary. The government said the individuals had been screened before being presented to Myanmar's embassy for approval.
Bernama similarly reported that Kuala Lumpur was coordinating with Myanmar to ensure that the process was carried out safely, responsibly and with dignity.
UNHCR's guidance sets a broader standard for voluntary return. Refugees should receive objective information about conditions in their country of origin and counselling so that they can make an informed decision. Those who choose to return can then be processed through a formal voluntary-repatriation mechanism.
That distinction matters because a signed consent document is not the only consideration in assessing whether a return is genuinely voluntary. The conditions in the country of return remain central.
Why Do Rights Groups Object?
The main concern is the situation in Rakhine State.
On September 24, the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar described Rakhine as extremely volatile and dangerous. It cited aerial and artillery attacks, drone strikes, arbitrary detention, torture, sexual and gender-based crimes and killings, alongside restrictions on humanitarian assistance. It said conditions were not conducive to safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable returns by Rohingya.
The UN Secretary-General's spokesperson also said in August that Rohingya continued to face grave human rights violations, including forced recruitment, arbitrary arrests and sexual violence.
That produces the central tension in the Malaysian policy. Kuala Lumpur says the specific returns are voluntary and subject to safeguards. UN assessments focus on whether the wider environment in Myanmar is safe enough for a return to be sustainable.
What Awaits In Myanmar?
Security is only one part of the problem.
The UN has said that an estimated 600,000 Rohingya remain in Myanmar and continue to face severe restrictions on basic rights. It has identified legal recognition of Rohingya citizenship and civil documentation as central requirements for a durable solution.
The citizenship problem is longstanding. Rohingya have been excluded from full citizenship rights in Myanmar, while restrictions on freedom of movement, access to services and economic opportunities have remained major obstacles to a durable return.
The current conflict makes that problem worse. UN reporting says Rohingya communities are caught between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army, with civilians facing violence, displacement and restrictions on aid.
There are also fears of forced recruitment. The UN has reported forced recruitment of Rohingya in the continuing conflict, adding another security concern for people who return.
For a return to be durable, therefore, the issue is not simply whether people can cross the border safely. It is whether they can live in Rakhine with recognised rights, physical security, freedom of movement and access to basic services.
Why Is Malaysia Under Pressure?
Malaysia's policy has also been shaped by domestic pressures.
The government has increasingly framed refugee management around registration, security and the impact of undocumented populations on local communities. The new registration system is intended to give authorities verified information about refugees and asylum seekers and strengthen monitoring and enforcement.
Local officials have raised concerns about pressure on communities and public services. Bernama reported in July that a temporary Rohingya settlement in Penang had been relocated after authorities cited economic competition and pressure on residential areas.
Public sentiment has also become part of the political environment. Malaysian officials have acknowledged tensions surrounding the Rohingya issue and warned against allowing individual incidents to fuel hostility towards the wider community.
The pressure is therefore broader than economics alone. It includes refugee numbers, immigration enforcement, public order, security concerns and the political difficulty of managing a large population without permanent status.
Why Has Anwar Shifted?
The current approach marks a change in emphasis under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
In February 2023, Anwar said Malaysia had about 200,000 refugees and stressed the need for ASEAN to work together on the Rohingya crisis. He also said Malaysia had limited options beyond constructive engagement with Myanmar and argued that the country was carrying a disproportionate burden as a host.
In April that year, Anwar told Xi Jinping that Malaysia could not simply return Rohingya to Myanmar because Myanmar was not prepared to accept them. He instead emphasised international and regional efforts to address the crisis.
By September 2026, the emphasis was different. Anwar said he wanted to negotiate with Myanmar on phased returns, arguing that Myanmar should accept its nationals even if returns had to take place gradually.
The change does not mean Kuala Lumpur has abandoned the language of safety and dignity. It does mean that repatriation has moved from being largely a diplomatic aspiration to an active component of Malaysia's policy.
Does Malaysia Have Safeguards?
The government says it does.
Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said Malaysia wanted assurances on the safety of people being returned and proposed discussions with Myanmar over a possible area in Rakhine for returnees. He also said UNHCR's role in checking status and safety was important.
Malaysia has simultaneously continued calling for a durable Rohingya solution. In September, Mohamad said Malaysia wanted conditions under which Rohingya could return safely, voluntarily and with dignity, while continuing to support international accountability efforts concerning Myanmar.
The problem is that these safeguards do not resolve the underlying dispute over conditions in Rakhine. The UN's assessment is that the conflict and rights situation remain incompatible with a safe and sustainable large-scale Rohingya return.
What Changes For The Rohingya?
The first phase is small compared with the wider Myanmar refugee population, but it establishes a new direction.
Malaysia has traditionally relied on temporary protection, UNHCR registration and third-country resettlement while continuing to press for a political solution in Myanmar. But resettlement options remain limited, while the government is under growing domestic pressure to manage a refugee population with no permanent legal status.
The new approach combines biometric registration and immigration screening in Malaysia with bilateral negotiations for phased returns to Myanmar.
For Kuala Lumpur, the policy could reduce some of the administrative and political pressures surrounding long-term refugee management. For Rohingya, the critical issue is whether the conditions for a genuinely voluntary and sustainable return exist in Myanmar.
The UN's current assessment remains that they do not. Rakhine is still affected by armed conflict and serious rights violations, while citizenship exclusion and restrictions on movement and basic services remain unresolved.
From Host To Repatriator
Malaysia's policy has not moved from humanitarian concern to an explicit rejection of the Rohingya. Kuala Lumpur continues to describe the returns as voluntary and says safety, dignity and international coordination are essential.
But the emphasis has changed. In 2023, Anwar stressed ASEAN diplomacy, engagement with Myanmar and the burden Malaysia was carrying as a host country. In 2026, his government is negotiating directly with Myanmar to accept returnees in stages while expanding refugee registration and screening at home.
The shift reflects a combination of domestic pressure, limited resettlement options and Malaysia's desire to move responsibility for Myanmar nationals back towards their country of origin.
The unresolved problem is that the conditions driving Rohingya out of Myanmar have not disappeared. For Malaysia, repatriation is increasingly being presented as part of a long-term bilateral solution. For the Rohingya facing return, the question remains whether Myanmar can provide the citizenship, security, rights and stability needed to make that solution sustainable.