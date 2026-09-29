As War Rages On, Myanmar Military Airstrike Leaves 49 Dead Near Rakhine Market

At least 49 people were killed and 58 injured after an airstrike hit near a wholesale market in Kyauktaw, in Myanmar's Rakhine State; 22 of those injured were reportedly in critical condition.
The Arakan Army blamed Myanmar's military for the attack and said it would retaliate, while the military had not immediately responded. The reported casualty figures could not be independently verified.
The strike occurred in Arakan Army-controlled territory amid Myanmar's ongoing civil war, with the group having captured large parts of Rakhine State since launching its offensive in late 2023.
At least 49 people were killed and 58 others injured, including 22 critically, after a Myanmar military airstrike hit an area near a market in Kyauktaw township in western Rakhine State, according to the Arakan Army and a local rescue official.
The attack took place on Monday in territory controlled by the Arakan Army, an ethnic armed group fighting for greater autonomy for Rakhine's ethnic minority, according to a report by Associated Press.
What Happened In Kyauktaw?
The airstrike took place around midday near a wholesale market and an adjacent bridge in Kyauktaw, according to reports. The market was described as an important trading centre for the region and was crowded with vendors, shoppers and other residents when the attack occurred.
The Arakan Army said the Myanmar military carried out the strike, while rescue officials reported that the attack caused extensive damage to buildings and vehicles. The death toll initially stood at 33 before rising to 49 as rescue and recovery operations continued.
Rescue official Wai Hun Aung said 58 people were injured, including 22 who were critically wounded. The condition of some victims raised concerns that the death toll could increase further.
The Myanmar military had not immediately issued a response to the latest allegations, according to the Associated Press. The military has previously maintained that its airstrikes target legitimate military objectives rather than civilians.
The Arakan Army condemned the attack and said it would take retaliatory measures against those responsible, according to reports. It said in a statement quoted by AP, the group “will take effective retaliatory measures soon against the individuals and organizations directly responsible for the attacks involving deliberate airstrikes that have caused mass casualties.”
Why Is Rakhine State A Conflict Zone?
The strike comes amid Myanmar's continuing civil war, which intensified after the military seized power in a February 2021 coup. The Arakan Army has captured substantial territory in Rakhine State and controls Kyauktaw.
The group launched a major offensive in Rakhine in late 2023 and has since taken control of large parts of the state. The Myanmar military has responded with airstrikes and other attacks as it attempts to maintain its position against ethnic armed groups and other resistance forces.
Rakhine has also faced severe humanitarian pressures, including restrictions on trade and shortages of food and other essential supplies. The latest attack has added to concerns over civilian safety in areas controlled by the Arakan Army.
The Kyauktaw attack is among the latest deadly airstrikes reported in Myanmar's conflict. A previous military airstrike on a hospital in Mrauk-U in December 2025 killed more than 30 people, according to the Associated Press.