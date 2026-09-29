Ashutosh Ranka donated ₹21,100 to AAP before joining the CJP.
Prudent Electoral Trust and Trident Limited gave ₹5 crore each to AAP.
AAP’s disclosed contributions fell 68% to ₹12.09 crore in 2025-26.
The Aam Aadmi Party’s latest contribution report has put one of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) prominent faces back in focus. Ashutosh Ranka, a former AAP spokesperson who is now a co-convener of the CJP, donated ₹21,100 to the AAP during the 2025-26 financial year, according to the party’s filing with the Election Commission.
The contribution was made before Ranka moved to the CJP and took up his current role, placing his name among 1,202 numbered entries in AAP’s latest donor list. The filing shows that AAP received ₹12.09 crore in disclosed contributions in 2025-26, down 68 per cent from the ₹38.10 crore it reported the previous year.
Ranka’s appearance on the list comes at a time when his recent political activities in Assam with CJP are at the forefront.
Who Else Donated To AAP?
While Ranka’s ₹21,100 contribution is relatively small, two large donors accounted for most of AAP’s disclosed contributions in 2025-26. Prudent Electoral Trust and Trident Limited contributed ₹5 crore each, together making up nearly 83 per cent of the party’s declared contributions.
Trident was founded by Rajinder Gupta, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha on an AAP ticket in October 2025. Its ₹5-crore cheque was dated January 9, 2026, when Gupta was still with AAP. He joined the BJP in April 2026.
AAP’s donor list also includes party leaders. Arvind Kejriwal is listed against three contributions of ₹10,000 each, while former Delhi chief minister Atishi made 12 payments of ₹3,500 each, totalling ₹42,000. Punjab AAP president Aman Arora contributed ₹1.20 lakh through 12 payments of ₹10,000 each.
AAP had reported ₹11.06 crore in contributions in 2023-24 before the figure rose to ₹38.10 crore in 2024-25. The latest filing therefore marks a sharp fall in disclosed contributions in the first full financial year after the party lost power in Delhi in February 2025.
The contribution report, however, does not represent a party’s complete annual income. Under the reporting rules, parties are required to identify donors whose contributions exceed ₹20,000 during a financial year; their audited accounts separately report the party’s overall income.