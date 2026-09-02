Jaipur School Where CJP Workers Were Attacked Demolished, Rs 18 Lakh Cleared For New Building

Jaipur’s dilapidated school where CJP workers were attacked is being demolished.
The government has sanctioned Rs 18 lakh for its new building.
CJP has also flagged poor conditions at a school in Jhunjhunu.
A government school building in Jaipur’s Rampura Kanwarpura village, declared dilapidated in September 2025, is being demolished to make way for a new structure.
The demolition of the Government Primary School began with a bulldozer on Wednesday, following an August 21 attack on members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) who had visited the village to inspect the school. The state government has sanctioned Rs 18 lakh for the project, according to The New Indian Express.
Located in the Bagru Assembly constituency, the school was declared dilapidated in September 2025 and subsequently taken out of use. Its 18 students have since been attending classes in two rooms and a tin shed arranged by villagers, with buffaloes tethered nearby.
The school came into focus after CJP workers were attacked during their visit on August 21. Villagers did not allow the CJP team to enter the village and drove the entire group, including CJP Co-convener Ashutosh Ranka, away.
Five CJP workers were critically injured and seven others sustained injuries in the attack. Following the incident, villagers filed a case against the CJP workers at Shivdaspura police station. CJP members, including Rekha and Salman, later filed a counter-case against the villagers alleging assault.
The CJP had alleged that BJP workers were behind the attack, prompting widespread criticism of the state government.
CJP Co-convener Ashutosh Ranka said the beginning of work was a victory under the party’s “School Thik Karo” campaign.
“During the inspection, stones were thrown at us, women were assaulted, and car windows were broken. But when a good school is built for our children, it will all be worth it,” Ranka wrote on X.
According to The New Indian Express, the government has sanctioned Rs 18 lakh for the project. Of this, Rs 12 lakh was approved from the District Mineral Foundation Trust on August 13, while Rs 6 lakh was provided from the MLA fund.
CJP raises concerns over Jhunjhunu school
The CJP has also raised concerns over the condition of another government school in Rajasthan.
A CJP delegation visited Mahatma Gandhi School in Ponkh village of Jhunjhunu district on Tuesday evening after residents raised concerns about its condition.
Ranka alleged that much of the school, established in 1952, had fallen into disrepair despite once having 700 to 800 students and having produced civil servants, military officers and engineers.
He claimed that several classrooms had severely damaged roofs, while the girls’ toilet lacked adequate cover. He also alleged that a section of the boundary wall was missing.
Ranka further alleged that the playground was riddled with potholes and posed a risk from snakes and scorpions, while the drinking-water tank had rusted.
The New Indian Express reported that Ranka warned on Wednesday that the CJP would revisit the school and threatened to stage a sit-in with villagers if repair work did not begin.
Rajasthan government plans school infrastructure investment
The developments came as the Rajasthan administration discussed measures to make governance more transparent and citizen-centric, with reforms in school education among the issues taken up at a high-level meeting.
Chief Secretary V. Srinivas held an extensive closed-door discussion on Tuesday at the State Secretariat in Jaipur with the ‘Young Collectors’ from seven key districts of the state.
Detailed deliberations were held on priority issues, including major reforms in the education system, with special emphasis on strengthening Rajasthan’s school education system.
Srinivas instructed the young collectors to conduct both surprise and regular inspections of government schools in their respective districts. He also announced that Rs 3,000 crore would be invested during the current year to strengthen school infrastructure across the state.
The collectors were entrusted with ensuring that basic amenities, including safe school buildings, clean drinking water and hygienic toilets, are provided without delay.