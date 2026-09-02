Two Soldiers Missing After Training Boat Capsizes At Haryana’s Hathni Kund Barrage

Two soldiers are missing after a training boat capsized at Hathni Kund Barrage on September 1.
The boat was caught in strong currents and struck eddies near the sluice gates.
Three personnel swam to safety, while a joint Army, Air Force, police and civil administration operation is searching for the two missing soldiers.
Two soldiers are missing after a boat capsized during joint watermanship training at Hathni Kund Barrage on September 1, officials said on Wednesday.
According to officials, the boat was caught in strong downstream currents and later struck powerful eddies near the sluice gates, causing it to capsize and sweep the crew away.
“The teams made swift efforts to retrieve the boat. However, the boat was struck by strong eddies around the sluice gates and capsized, resulting in the crew being swept away by the strong currents. Two members of the crew are presently missing,” said the PRO, Defence Chandigarh.
“A full-scale search and rescue mission is underway involving the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, local police and civil administration. All available resources are being employed to locate and recover the missing soldiers,” the official added.
According to reports, the incident occurred during a night training exercise involving five personnel when their boat experienced a technical snag.
Three soldiers managed to swim to safety, while the other two, reportedly from the Special Forces, were swept away by the strong currents.