Iran Offers $30,000 Reward For Killing Or Capturing US Soldiers

O
Outlook News Desk
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Iranian Army chief Amir Hatami announced a reward equivalent to $30,000 for anyone who kills or captures a US soldier.

Iran Offers $30,000 Reward For Killing Or Capturing US Soldiers
Iran's army commander-in-chief Gen. Amir Hatami, center, Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi, right, and Admiral Habibollah Sayyari attend a meeting in Zolfaghar central headquarters, Iran. Photo: Iranian Army Press Service via AP
Summary of this article

  • Iranian Army chief Amir Hatami announced a $30,000 reward for killing or capturing US soldiers

  • The reward is equivalent to 5 billion Iranian tomans

  • The announcement comes amid the continuing military confrontation between Iran and the United States

Iran has announced a reward of 5 billion Iranian tomans for the killing or capture of each US soldier, state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported. The reward was presented as an incentive for anyone who kills or captures an American soldier. The amount is roughly equivalent to $30,000 based on the current exchange rate.

The report comes amid the continuing military confrontation between Iran and the United States, with American forces operating across the region and Tehran repeatedly warning that US personnel and military assets remain potential targets.

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By Outlook News Desk

Bounty For US Soldiers

The proposed reward applies to "every soldier" in the US military. The report did not provide details on who would administer the payments or how anyone claiming the reward would be able to establish that a US soldier had been killed or captured.

The announcement represents an escalation in Iran's public threats against American military personnel, as Tehran continues to frame the US military presence in the region as a direct threat to Iranian security.

The report does not indicate whether the reward was part of a formal government programme or identify the specific authority responsible for offering the money.

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