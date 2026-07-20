67 Rescued After MV Barima Capsizes Off Guyana Coast As Search Continues For Missing Passengers

67 people have been rescued after the MV Barima capsized while travelling to Port Kaituma
The search area has been expanded to more than 1,070 sq km, with the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard, government agencies, private vessels and local fisherfolk taking part in the rescue mission
The government has established three emergency command centres and deployed medical teams, social workers and ministers to assist survivors and support affected families
A massive search and rescue operation is underway in Guyana after the MV Barima capsized while travelling to Port Kaituma in Region One, with 67 people rescued so far, according to Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret'd) Mark Phillips.
As of noon on Sunday, the Search and Rescue Coordination Centre reported that 67 persons had been rescued, including 41 males, 11 females and 15 children (six boys and nine girls), according to a statement from the Prime Minister. The rescued passengers have been transported to medical facilities at Charity and Lima, with the Ministry of Health leading the emergency medical response.
The search area has been expanded from 400 sq km to 1,070 sq km since first light, and the number of assets deployed by air and sea has been significantly increased, Phillips said. The Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard is leading the operation, supported by state agencies, private sector partners and local fisherfolk with extensive knowledge of the area.
Three command centres have been established at Mabaruma, Port Kaituma and the Umana Yana in Georgetown, where government officials are meeting with relatives and providing updates and support.
Government Response And Support For Families
The Government of Guyana has mobilised all available resources to support the search and rescue operation and assist affected families, according to a statement from the Department of Public Information (DPI). Several ministers have been meeting directly with relatives at the Umana Yana in Georgetown, listening to their concerns and providing updates.
"We are deploying all of government's resources to assist you. We are still continuing the search and rescue and remain hopeful. Please know that we are in pain with you as well during this journey," said Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond.
Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud assured relatives that they are not facing this difficult period alone, noting that social workers have been deployed to provide continuous psychosocial support. Additional support is also being provided to family members at the Umana Yana in Georgetown, as well as in Regions One and Two, according to DPI.
"Social workers have been sent in and they will be there with you throughout it," Persaud said.
Vessel Details And Ongoing Operations
At the time of the incident, the MV Barima was carrying 116 passengers and a crew of 17, according to the Prime Minister's statement. The vessel is licensed to carry more than 300 passengers and was outfitted with 250 life jackets, six inflatable life rafts and two rigid life rafts.
The MV Barima has a cargo capacity of 284 tonnes, and the vessel's manifest recorded a cargo weight of 268 tonnes at the time of the incident. The vessel was last dry-docked in 2024 and remains within its required docking cycle. It is operating with new engines and makes approximately three to four trips to Port Kaituma each month.
The captain and mate of the vessel, who were among those rescued, have returned to the area to assist with the search and rescue operation, Phillips said.
President Dr Irfaan Ali and Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo have directed that every available resource be deployed to support the rescue mission, according to the Prime Minister.
"Please assure yourselves as we assure you of all our efforts and support in this effort," Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Kwame McCoy said in a video posted on Sunday, urging the public to rely on official channels for verified updates.
In keeping with established protocols, the search and rescue operation continues with the objective of accounting for every person who was aboard the vessel, the Prime Minister said.