Ashutosh Ranka, CJP Workers Detained In Assam Ahead Of Volunteers' Meet

CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka and several party workers were detained by Assam Police in Guwahati ahead of a scheduled volunteers' meeting, with some participants reportedly travelling from Nagaland.
Ranka alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was trying to prevent the CJP from highlighting issues related to schools, land, forests and water in the state.
Ranka had travelled to Assam to meet families affected by electoral-roll revision, visit schools and interact with local volunteers, while the CJP had planned a regional volunteers' meeting in Guwahati.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka and several party workers were detained by Assam Police in Guwahati on Sunday, shortly after arriving for a scheduled volunteers' meet, according to local media reports.
What Happened In Guwahati?
Ranka was detained along with several CJP volunteers before the group's planned regional meeting could begin, NE NOW reported. The detainees included three participants who had travelled from Nagaland, while other attendees were also taken away by police as they arrived carrying a “Volunteer Meet-Up” banner.
The meeting had been scheduled for Sunday morning. The venue had reportedly been changed from Assam Shree Parshuram Seva Sadan in Athgaon to Chaudhary Tila, opposite the Assam Secretariat in Guwahati.
Speaking before his detention, Ranka accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of trying to prevent the group from raising questions about infrastructure and other issues in the state.
Speaking to the media, Ranka said, “Himanta Biswa Sarma is scared that if we show the reality of schools in Assam, the country will come to know about their condition. Himanta Biswa Sarma is scared because of how the rights of our people are being taken away in Kaziranga, and how land, forests and water are being taken away and given to corporates.”
Why Was Ranka In Assam?
Ranka had arrived in Assam on Saturday as part of the CJP's activities in the state. He said the visit would involve meeting families affected by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, visiting schools and interacting with local volunteers.
The CJP had also planned a regional volunteers' meeting in Guwahati, with members from outside Assam travelling to the state for the programme. Four CJP members had reportedly arrived earlier in the week.
A video was shared on Ranka's X account, showing him sitting in a moving vehicle with police and purportedly heard saying that Sarma has detained him and CJP volunteers as he was "afraid" of the people of Assam.
Talking to reporters while being whisked away by police, Ranka said the action shows that CM Sarma was "afraid of being exposed".
"He is scared that if we show the schools here, the country will know the reality. He is afraid that people will know how their rights were being snatched in Kaziranga for the benefit of the corporates. But we are not afraid of him. We know that he won the Assembly election by redrawing boundaries of constituencies," Ranka added.