Trump Impeachment 3.0? Democrats Prepare Broad White House Probes

House Democrats are preparing investigations into Trump's administration, family business dealings, use of executive power, immigration policies, foreign affairs and other areas if they regain control of the chamber.
Impeachment has not been ruled out, but Democratic leaders have indicated that they would initially focus on gathering evidence through congressional investigations rather than immediately pursuing another impeachment of Trump.
Trump has already been impeached twice, while Democrats' proposed investigations would depend on winning control of the House in the November midterm elections and could involve subpoenas, hearings and demands for documents.
US House Democrats are laying the groundwork for a sweeping oversight campaign against President Donald Trump, his administration and his family should they retake control of the House in November's midterm elections. While investigations into alleged financial and political wrongdoing are expected to be the immediate focus, several senior Democrats have signalled that a fresh impeachment attempt has not been ruled out as a possible outcome.
According to The Washington Post, the party's plans include scrutiny of Trump family business ventures — including cryptocurrency projects and dealings involving Jared Kushner, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. — along with the president's use of pardons and commutations and the Justice Department's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.
The paper reported that Democrats intend to lean on subpoenas, committee hearings and potential criminal referrals rather than moving straight to impeachment, with senior Oversight Committee Democrat Robert Garcia signalling that another impeachment bid remains on the table even as the party's immediate focus stays on investigations.
What Are Democrats Planning To Investigate?
Democrats are preparing investigations across several House committees, with a focus on Trump's business interests, administration policies, use of executive power and the activities of members of his family and political circle. A Democratic House majority would have greater authority to issue subpoenas, demand documents and hold hearings.
Reuters reported last month that senior House Democrats and committee aides had discussed targeting companies and financial firms linked to Trump's political and business network. The plans included using hearings, subpoenas and document requests to obtain records.
Other areas identified in reporting include Trump's business dealings, his family's cryptocurrency ventures, government contracts and the administration's handling of pardons and commutations. Democrats have also discussed examining decisions made by the administration and whether federal resources or government policy have been used for personal or political benefit.
The White House has rejected Democrats' plans as partisan and unfounded, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Could Trump Face Another Impeachment?
Impeachment remains a possibility, but it is not currently the stated immediate objective of Democratic leadership. Trump has already been impeached twice, during his first presidency, although the Senate did not convict him on either occasion.
Democratic lawmakers have differed over whether another impeachment effort should be pursued. Reuters reported in August that Democrats were initially focused on building investigations rather than moving directly towards impeachment.
There has nevertheless already been another attempt to impeach Trump. Representative Al Green introduced articles of impeachment in September, accusing Trump of violating civil liberties and due process through immigration enforcement. The House voted 232-147 to table the resolution, with 18 Democrats voting in favour and 46 voting “present”.
The latest plans therefore centre on investigation and congressional oversight first, with impeachment potentially depending on what those investigations uncover and whether Democrats obtain control of the House. The Senate would also play a decisive role in any impeachment trial.
"We're not going into this to impeach," Reuters reported a senior Democratic aide as saying, describing the thinking among party leaders and committee staff. "No one wants a failed vote on day one. The focus is on building a body of evidence through investigations that can hold Trump accountable."