Trump Calls Strait Of Hormuz ‘Trump Strait’ As Iran Offers 7-Day Plan To Reopen Waterway

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had conveyed the proposal to the United States through Qatar. Under the plan, Iran would reopen the strait and restart negotiations if Washington lifts its naval blockade of Iranian ports, waives sanctions on Iranian oil sales, releases frozen Iranian assets and observes a regional ceasefire, Al Jazeera reported. Araghchi detailed the proposal on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where Iranian and US officials held indirect talks through mediators.