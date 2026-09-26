Trump Calls Strait Of Hormuz ‘Trump Strait’ As Iran Offers 7-Day Plan To Reopen Waterway

Trump labelled the Strait of Hormuz “Trump Strait” as Iran proposed reopening the key waterway within seven days.
Iran wants the US to lift its naval blockade, waive oil sanctions and agree to a regional ceasefire.
Saudi Arabia said it intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.
US President Donald Trump has posted an image labelling the Strait of Hormuz “Trump Strait”, as Iran waits for Washington to respond to a seven-day proposal to reopen the strategic waterway and resume nuclear talks.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had conveyed the proposal to the United States through Qatar. Under the plan, Iran would reopen the strait and restart negotiations if Washington lifts its naval blockade of Iranian ports, waives sanctions on Iranian oil sales, releases frozen Iranian assets and observes a regional ceasefire, Al Jazeera reported. Araghchi detailed the proposal on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where Iranian and US officials held indirect talks through mediators.
Iranian media have also reported that President Masoud Pezeshkian has left New York after the UN gathering. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, said it had intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Iran-backed Houthi forces in neighbouring Yemen.
Trump Posts ‘Trump Strait’ Image
Trump posted the image late Friday on Truth Social, showing the Strait of Hormuz labelled “Trump Strait”, according to the Associated Press. The post came shortly after Iran put forward its seven-day plan for reopening the waterway.
The White House said on Friday that US officials were having “positive and constructive conversations” with mediators, while Iran and the US had held hours of indirect discussions earlier in the week, AP reported.
Araghchi said Iran had given Washington a “concrete” proposal and that the next move was now up to the US.
“If the necessary conditions are met, the strait can be reopened, a normal maritime passage restored within seven days. The choice now rests with the United States,” Araghchi told reporters at the UN, according to Reuters.
“The actions that the United States should take are not new. They are all already in the MOU,” he said, referring to the memorandum of understanding reached between Iran and the US in June.
Araghchi said the timetable would begin once Washington accepted the plan, with the Strait of Hormuz reopening within seven days and talks on Iran’s nuclear programme resuming, AP reported.
Al Jazeera reported that the proposal closely follows the June memorandum, but compresses its timetable. Under Tehran’s plan, Washington would lift the naval blockade, waive sanctions on Iranian oil sales, release about $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets and observe a regional ceasefire. Iran would then reopen Hormuz.
Iran Awaits US Response After UN Talks
The proposal followed indirect US-Iran contacts in New York, with Qatar acting as a mediator. Araghchi also met US envoy Steve Witkoff during the UN gathering.
Al Jazeera reported that Witkoff described the meeting as “lengthy” and said he hoped the talks would “prove constructive and promising”. A White House official separately told CNN that Washington was having “positive and constructive discussions through the mediators”, Al Jazeera reported.
Reuters reported that Iran was awaiting a US response after The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had rejected the proposal. A US official separately described the discussions through mediators as “positive and constructive”, while the nuclear issue remained part of the talks.
Pezeshkian had also signalled that Tehran remained open to diplomacy. “It’s America that must choose whether it wants to end this or not,” he said in an interview, according to Al Jazeera.
AP reported that semi-official Iranian media said Pezeshkian had departed New York for Tehran after the UN gathering. In his UN speech, Pezeshkian rejected Trump’s threats against Iran while saying Tehran remained open to diplomacy.
The seven-day proposal is based on the June memorandum, which collapsed after the two sides accused each other of violating its terms. AP reported that the earlier agreement had provided for a 60-day interim period, while the new proposal seeks to move from a ceasefire to the reopening of Hormuz within a week.
Before the war, about a fifth of the world’s traded oil and gas passed through Hormuz.
Saudi Arabia Intercepts Houthi Missile
The diplomatic activity came as fighting continued elsewhere in the region.
Saudi Arabia’s military spokesperson, Maj Gen Turki al-Malki, said early Saturday that a ballistic missile launched by the Iran-backed Houthis in neighbouring Yemen had been intercepted and destroyed. He said it was fired towards Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia. AP said it could not independently verify the claim, and there was no immediate Houthi statement taking responsibility for the launch.
The latest incident follows a series of Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported last week.
Iran has said the timetable will begin once Washington accepts the proposal. The United States has not publicly announced an agreement on Tehran’s terms.