'That Was My First Experience': Joe Root Recalls Headingley Masterclass Of Sachin Tendulkar During India’s 2002 Tour

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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Joe Root said his first live Test memory at Headingley came during India’s 2002 tour of England, when Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid dominated England. The England Test skipper linked that childhood experience to his return as captain at Headingley in August and his recent 23,000-run milestone in Durham.

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England Test skipper Joe Root said his first live Test memory at Headingley came during India’s 2002 tour of England | Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Joe Root said his first live Test memory at Headingley came during India’s 2002 tour of England

  • Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid dominated England in that Test, with India making 628/8 declared

  • Root watched the match with Rotherham Town’s Under 11s, making Headingley a personal landmark

England Test skipper Joe Root said his first live Test memory at Headingley came during India’s 2002 tour of England, when he watched Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid dominate the home attack. That early memory now frames a full-circle moment in Root’s career.

By his own admission, there could hardly have been a more fitting venue for his return to the leadership, with his second stint as England’s Test captain beginning at the same ground in August.

The memory has gained added weight this week after Root moved past Tendulkar in international runs. On Tuesday, he completed 23,000 international runs during the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Durham.

Root’s recollection ties together two points in his career. He first watched a Test there as a boy with a local cricket club during a match that featured Tendulkar, Ganguly and Dravid. Years later, he returned to Headingley as England captain again.

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India’s Headingley Onslaught

That match left a mark. India’s XI for the 2002 Headingley Test included Tendulkar, Ganguly, Dravid and Virender Sehwag. Even though the track offered plenty for the bowlers, Ganguly chose to bat first after winning the toss—a call that surprised English experts.

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India then piled up 628/8 declared. Tendulkar made 193, Ganguly scored 128 and Dravid hit 148 as England’s attack wilted. India went on to win by an innings and 46 runs.

“India won the toss and batted first and I watched one wicket all day. It was Rahul Dravid (148) and Sourav Ganguly (128) who got a boatload of runs and that is one where Sachin got, I don’t know how much," Root said while speaking to The Daily Mail.

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Root also described how he got to the ground that day.

“It was a tough toil for the England bowlers, but that was my first experience of coming here with a local cricket club. It was with Rotherham Town, actually. And they took the Under 11s out to watch the game and it was a great experience," Root said.

The account underlines why Headingley carries unusual meaning for Root. It was not just a famous Test but also his first day there as a young cricketer with Rotherham Town’s Under 11s.

Milestone And Return

A decade later, Root’s own England journey began against India.

Ten years after that Headingley Test, a 21-year-old Root made his Test debut against an Indian side still built around Tendulkar. On Tuesday, he then crossed another landmark by completing 23,000 international runs in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Durham and moving past the Indian great.

Headingley has now framed another chapter too. Root’s second stint as England’s Test skipper started at Headingley in August, the home ground of Yorkshire’s favourite son. By his own admission, there could hardly have been a more fitting venue for his return to the leadership.

“Absolutely no pressure at all," Root said at Headingley when England turned to him as a quick solution to a leadership crisis, off-field scandals and the underperformance of a team that, at the very least, should have competed in a World Test Championship final.

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