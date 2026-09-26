Joshna Chinappa, Velavan Senthilkumar Settle For Asian Games Bronze After Semifinal Loss To Hong Kong

India's Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar settled for bronze in the mixed doubles squash competition at the Asian Games after a narrow semifinal loss to Hong Kong's Tang Ming Hong and Lee Ka Yi on Saturday.
The Indian pair went down 2-1 at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena, losing 11-10 2-11 11-10 in an intense three-game contest. They had already assured themselves of a medal by reaching the semifinals.
Close Semifinal Battle
It was a tight contest throughout. Lee Ka Yi and Tang Ming Hong edged the Indians in the first game after a close battle. Joshna and Senthilkumar then hit back strongly to take the second game and force a decider.
The semifinal stayed on edge in the third game as well. Hong Kong held their nerve in another extremely close finish and beat the Indian pair 11-10 to move into the final.
Medal And Milestone
The bronze had been secured a day earlier.
Joshna and Senthilkumar assured themselves of a medal on Friday when they beat David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado of the Philippines to reach the last four.
The result also added another landmark to Joshna's long Asian Games career. It is the sixth Asian Games medal for the 40-year-old, who now has two silver medals and three bronze medals at the continental event.