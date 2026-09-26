Joshna Chinappa, Velavan Senthilkumar Settle For Asian Games Bronze After Semifinal Loss To Hong Kong

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 26 September 2026 9:48 am

India’s Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar settled for bronze in the mixed doubles squash competition at the Asian Games on Saturday in Nagoya after a 2-1 semifinal loss to Hong Kong’s Tang Ming Hong and Lee Ka Yi. The defeat ended their run in the last four, but Joshna claimed her sixth Asian Games medal.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 26 September 2026 9:48 am

Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar settled for bronze | Photo: File