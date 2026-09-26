Asian Games 2026: India Win Gold Medal In Women’s Kabaddi After Defeating Iran In Final

India defeated Iran 37-34 in the Asian Games women’s kabaddi final on Saturday
The result gave India a record-extending fourth women’s kabaddi title at the Asian Games
Pushpa Rana and Sanju made crucial plays as India sealed the gold and celebrated with Vande Mataram
India clinched a record-extending fourth Asian Games women's kabaddi title with a 37-34 win over Iran in the final on Saturday. The defending champions again showed why they remain the team to beat in the continental event, even after a late scare from Iran.
The win adds to India's long hold over the women's competition. Since women's kabaddi entered the Asian Games at Guangzhou 2010, India have won every title except in 2018. That year, Iran snapped India's run by beating them in the final at Jakarta.
First-Half Control
India set the pace early. They led 22-16 at half-time and looked firmly in command of the final through the opening half.
Iran pushed back hard after the break. India were 27-22 ahead before the match tightened sharply and the lead began to shrink.
The key swing came when Atena Madadi produced a four-point raid to bring Iran within 26-27. That was the closest Iran came to taking the lead, but India regained control in defence and kept their rivals at bay. Iran, with only one player from their previous Asian Games campaign, never moved ahead in the contest.
Key Defensive Plays
The match stayed tense. India's lead fell to three points after Pinki failed to hold a raider while trying a tackle.
India answered quickly. Sanju struck with a two-point raid, catching two Iranian players and restoring India's advantage when the pressure was building.
Pushpa Rana then delivered a decisive moment. She made a crucial tackle on the next Iranian raid as India moved 34-28 ahead with four minutes left. India had inflicted an all-out on Iran in the first half, while Iran returned the favour in the second, but the Indian defence held firm in the closing stages to seal the gold.
Aftermath And Context
The celebrations followed at once. After the win, the Indian team took a victory lap of the arena and chanted the national song 'Vande Mataram'.
India will now have a chance to complete a golden double later on Saturday. The men's team face Iran in the final.
India have dominated kabaddi at the Asian Games, with the men's and women's teams accounting for gold in all but one edition. The men had won seven straight gold medals before that run ended at Jakarta 2018, where Iran won the title and India finished fourth. The Indian men returned to the top at the 2023 Hangzhou Games by reclaiming the crown.