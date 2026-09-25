'He Was Quietly Walking Back': Dhruv Jurel Reveals What Made Yashasvi Jaiswal Almost 'Headbutt' Asitha Fernando

Dhruv Jurel said Yashasvi Jaiswal was abused continuously by Asitha Fernando and other Sri Lanka players in Colombo
Jurel said Jaiswal was walking back quietly after his dismissal before turning to confront the Sri Lanka pacer
The on-field exchange in the 17th over escalated into a flashpoint before umpires and fielders intervened
The ICC penalised both Yashasvi Jaiswal
Dhruv Jurel said Yashasvi Jaiswal reacted in anger after facing continuous abuse from Asitha Fernando and other Sri Lanka players during the second Test in Colombo.
The India wicketkeeper-batter told Aakash Chopra that the India opener had said nothing while walking back after his dismissal before turning around to confront the Sri Lanka pacer.
“When he got out, he was quietly walking back to the dressing room. He didn't say anything. If you look at the footage, Jaiswal immediately turned around. The Sri Lankan pacer was abusing him. Jaiswal told me that he was abusing him nonstop,” Jurel told Aakash Chopra.
The incident later led to ICC sanctions against both players, with Asitha Fernando and Jaiswal penalised and docked 25 per cent of their matches. Jurel’s account adds fresh detail to a flashpoint that erupted during India’s first innings and then spilled into disciplinary action midway through the Test.
It flared up in the 17th over. Fernando dismissed Jaiswal in the 17th over of India’s first innings. As Jaiswal walked back to the pavilion, he turned around in anger and confronted the fast bowler.
The exchange then escalated sharply. Jaiswal almost headbutted Fernando before umpires and fielders stepped in and separated the two players.
Jurel Defends Jaiswal
Jurel backed his teammate. The wicketkeeper-batter, who also plays with Jaiswal at Rajasthan Royals, said Jaiswal does not start sledging but responds when pushed. His remarks came during a conversation with former India batter Aakash Chopra.
When Chopra said, “He's a feisty guy, isn't he? He will give it back if you give it to him?”, Jurel replied, “100 per cent. He will never start it; I have never seen him do that. He is always in the zone; he is always thinking about his batting. But if you provoke us, we will also return it,” Jurel said.
Jurel also gave his version of what Jaiswal told Fernando after the dismissal. “Jaiswal told him, It's okay. You took my wicket, you can show normal aggression, but you can't abuse me,” Jurel said.
The ICC acted during the Test. Midway through the match, the ICC released an official statement confirming sanctions against Jaiswal and Fernando. The pair were found guilty of a Level 1 offence.
The charge related to a breach of Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The article deals with “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match).”
Both players also received one demerit point each. It was the first demerit point for both in more than 24 months.
India’s batting coach also addressed it.
Sitanshu Kotak said Jaiswal should not have gone so close to the bowler, even as he pointed to something being said by Fernando in the heat of the moment. Kotak made the remarks after stumps on Day 1 of the second Test.
“I think the bowler commented something, and it happened in the heat of the moment. Obviously, Jaiswal shouldn’t have gone so close to him, but it happened in the heat of the moment,” he told reporters.
The match later finished as a draw. It ended that way because of Sonal Dinusha's exceptional show on the fifth and final day.