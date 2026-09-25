Seema Kumari Ends India’s 16-Year Wait With Asian Games 10,000m Bronze

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 25 September 2026 3:35 pm

Seema Kumari ended India’s 16-year wait for a women’s 10,000m medal at the Asian Games, winning bronze in Nagoya after a strong finish to the race. With the contest building towards a thrilling finale, Seema remained in the medal battle as Winfred Yavi and Japan’s Nozomi Tanaka broke away to fight for gold and silver. Seema then pulled clear of the rest of the field to cross the line third in 32:50.05. Yavi won gold in 32:39.18, while Tanaka finished second in 32:41.54.