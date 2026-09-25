Seema Kumari Ends India’s 16-Year Wait With Asian Games 10,000m Bronze

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Seema Kumari ended India’s 16-year wait for a women’s 10,000m medal at the Asian Games, winning bronze in Nagoya after a strong finish to the race. With the contest building towards a thrilling finale, Seema remained in the medal battle as Winfred Yavi and Japan’s Nozomi Tanaka broke away to fight for gold and silver. Seema then pulled clear of the rest of the field to cross the line third in 32:50.05. Yavi won gold in 32:39.18, while Tanaka finished second in 32:41.54.

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India at Asian Games 2026 women's 10,000m final Seema kumari
India’s Seema holds the national flag as she celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the women's 10,000m final during the Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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India at Asian Games 2026 womens 10,000m final Seema kumari bronze medal
India's Seema carries her country's flag as she celebrates after competing in the women's 10,000m final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP /Dita Alangkara
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India at Asian Games 2026 womens 10,000m final Seema kumari
India’s Seema holds the national flag as she celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the women's 10,000m final during the Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTIArun Sharma
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India at Asian Games 2026 womens 10,000m final Seema kumari
India's Seema and others during the women's 10,000m final amid the Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTIArun Sharma
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India at Asian Games 2026 womens 10,000m final Seema kumari
India’s Seema celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the women's 10,000m final during the Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTIArun Sharma
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India at Asian Games 2026 womens 10,000m final Seema kumari
Bahrain's Winfred Yavi, center, Japan's Nozomi Tanaka, left, and India's Seema compete in the women's 10,000m final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP /Dita Alangkara
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India at Asian Games 2026 womens 10,000m final Seema kumari
India's Seema and others run in the women's 10,000m final during the Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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India at Asian Games 2026 womens 10,000m final Seema kumari
Athletes compete in the women's 10,000m final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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India at Asian Games 2026 womens 10,000m final Seema kumari
Athletes compete in the women's 10,000m final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

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