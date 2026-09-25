‘Finally, A Gold In Shooting!’: How Suruchi Singh And Kamaljeet Sent the Internet Into Frenzy At Asian Games 2026

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Outlook Sports Desk
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As soon as Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet secured India's first gold in shooting, social media was flooded with reactions. Fans expressed relief at the breakthrough, while many praised Suruchi's nerves of steel in the pressure-cooker finish.

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India at Asian Games 10m air pistol mixed team final Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet
India’s Suruchi Singh, right, and Kamaljeet celebrate after winning Gold medal in the 10 meter air pistol mixed team final in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet won gold in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Asian Games 2026 on Friday, September 25, earning widespread acclaim.

The Indian duo held off a strong challenge from their South Korean competitors to claim the top spot with a score of 484.6 points—setting a new Asian Record.

India had a quiet start to their Asian Games campaign, managing just a single gold medal over the opening six days. The shooting contingent, in particular, suffered a series of near-misses before Suruchi and Kamaljeet broke the drought.

As soon as the pair secured India's first gold in shooting, social media was flooded with reactions. Fans expressed relief at the breakthrough, while many praised Suruchi's nerves of steel in the pressure-cooker finish.

President of India Droupadi Murmu congratulated the Haryana duo on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

Suruchi Singh And Kamaljeet - | Photo: Sonyliv (Screengrab)
Suruchi Singh-Kamaljeet Strike Gold For India In 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team At Asian Games 2026

By Outlook Sports Desk

"A golden finish for Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh! The duo clinched the Gold Medal for India in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Asian Games 2026. A fine display of precision and partnership. Heartiest congratulations to both of you on this remarkable achievement!"

Sports and Youth Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "GOLD FOR BHARAT! Heartiest congratulations to Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh on winning the Gold Medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #AsianGames2026."

Related Content
India’s Suruchi Singh, right, and Kamaljeet celebrate after winning Gold medal in the 10 meter air pistol mixed team final in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Suruchi Singh And Kamaljeet Denied South Korea A Top Podium Finish - | Photo: Sonyliv (Screengrab)
Kamaljeet And Suruchi Inder Singh - | Photo: X/SAI_MEDIA
Suruchi Singh And Kamaljeet - | Photo: Sonyliv (Screengrab)

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