‘Finally, A Gold In Shooting!’: How Suruchi Singh And Kamaljeet Sent the Internet Into Frenzy At Asian Games 2026

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 25 September 2026 2:31 pm

As soon as Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet secured India's first gold in shooting, social media was flooded with reactions. Fans expressed relief at the breakthrough, while many praised Suruchi's nerves of steel in the pressure-cooker finish.

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 25 September 2026 2:31 pm

India’s Suruchi Singh, right, and Kamaljeet celebrate after winning Gold medal in the 10 meter air pistol mixed team final in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav