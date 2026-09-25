‘Finally, A Gold In Shooting!’: How Suruchi Singh And Kamaljeet Sent the Internet Into Frenzy At Asian Games 2026

Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet won gold in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Asian Games 2026 on Friday, September 25, earning widespread acclaim.
The Indian duo held off a strong challenge from their South Korean competitors to claim the top spot with a score of 484.6 points—setting a new Asian Record.
India had a quiet start to their Asian Games campaign, managing just a single gold medal over the opening six days. The shooting contingent, in particular, suffered a series of near-misses before Suruchi and Kamaljeet broke the drought.
As soon as the pair secured India's first gold in shooting, social media was flooded with reactions. Fans expressed relief at the breakthrough, while many praised Suruchi's nerves of steel in the pressure-cooker finish.
President of India Droupadi Murmu congratulated the Haryana duo on X (formerly Twitter), writing:
"A golden finish for Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh! The duo clinched the Gold Medal for India in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Asian Games 2026. A fine display of precision and partnership. Heartiest congratulations to both of you on this remarkable achievement!"
Sports and Youth Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "GOLD FOR BHARAT! Heartiest congratulations to Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh on winning the Gold Medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #AsianGames2026."