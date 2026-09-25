Asian Games 2026: Aishwary Tomar, Niraj Kumar, Rudrankksh Patil Win Team Silver In 50m Rifle 3 Positions

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar, and Rudrankksh Patil won silver in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event with 1762-94x
China won gold with 1766-95x, while South Korea took bronze with 1751-87x
Tomar and Niraj qualified for the individual final after finishing third and fourth, while Rudrankksh placed ninth
India added another shooting medal to its Asian Games 2026 tally as Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar, and Rudrankksh Patil combined to finish second in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event.
The Indian shooters accumulated 1762-94x to take the silver medal, with China finishing at the top of the standings with 1766-95x. South Korea claimed bronze after registering 1751-87x.
India’s campaign began with 294 points in the opening kneeling series. The trio followed it with 293 in the second kneeling round, taking their cumulative score to 587.
The Indians then moved into the prone position, where they added 297 points in the first series. Another 296 followed in the second series, taking India to 1180 before the final stage.
The standing rounds produced identical scores of 291 in both series. India therefore finished with 1762 points, four behind China, who held on to the top spot for gold.
The team result also set up an individual medal opportunity for two of India’s three shooters. Tomar finished third in the individual qualification with 589-34x, while Niraj secured fourth place with 588-34x.
Rudrankksh, meanwhile, finished ninth after scoring 585-26x. His total was one point better than Kazakhstan’s Islam Satpayev, but that was not enough to earn him a place in the individual final.
The qualification rules allow only two shooters from each National Olympic Committee to progress to the individual final. With Tomar and Niraj already occupying two of the qualifying positions, Rudrankksh missed out despite his higher score than Satpayev.
The Indian qualification standings were:
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar: 3rd, 589-34x
Niraj Kumar: 4th, 588-34x
Rudrankksh Patil: 9th, 585-26x
Tomar and Niraj will now compete in the individual 50m rifle 3 positions final, while India takes home the team silver after finishing behind China in a closely contested competition.