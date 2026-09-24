Form 6 Controversy: ECI Faces Questions Over New Declaration For First-Time Voters

Objections Over Change In Form 6

Form 6 is used by citizens applying for voter registration for the first time, including those who have recently turned 18 and eligible adults who were not previously enrolled.

The form is prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and requires applicants to provide personal details, photographs, age proof and address proof.

According to The Indian Express report, the online version of Form 6 was modified in July 2026 to include a new declaration linked to the SIR process.

The added section asks applicants whether their own name, or the name of a parent or grandparent, appeared in the electoral roll from the previous SIR.

Applicants are required to select whether:

their own name appeared in the previous SIR roll;

their parent’s or grandparent’s name appeared; or

none of these names appeared.

The declaration was made mandatory for completing the online application.